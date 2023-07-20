WATCH: Stanley Cup winner Ben Hutton's old dance tribute to Barbie Girl resurfaces

In a delightful blast from the past, a video of Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Ben Hutton's hilarious lip-sync performance to Aqua's iconic hit "Barbie Girl" has resurfaced, charming fans worldwide. The memorable event took place during the Vancouver Canucks' 30th-anniversary celebration.

The video showcases Hutton's infectious energy and playful spirit with flawless lip-syncing skills and impressive dance moves, Hutton effortlessly embraces the role, leaving the audience in fits of laughter and admiration.

Watch the heartwarming tribute, and relive the magic of a true fan favorite:

Beyond his on-ice prowess, the video reminds fans of Hutton's ability to bring joy and camaraderie to the team. Despite the passage of time, the clip continues to captivate fans, proving that Hutton's charm transcends his Stanley Cup-winning days.

Whether you're a die-hard hockey enthusiast or simply seeking a dose of nostalgia, this video is sure to put a smile on your face.

Ben Hutton is always up for a Barbie performance

Ben Hutton, the talented defenseman of the Vegas Golden Knights, shared an incredible on-ice celebration with his family after clinching the Stanley Cup.

As the final buzzer sounded, signaling his team's win, Hutton joyfully embraced his loved ones, who were cheering with overwhelming pride and excitement in the stands.

Amidst the euphoria of the victory, Hutton, with his signature smile, playfully mentioned a surprise in store for the team's championship parade.

He said that if the fans requested it, he would reprise his legendary lip-sync performance to Aqua's "Barbie Girl." The mere thought of this nostalgic tribute immediately sent fans into a frenzy, eager to relive the magic of his last dance tribute.

Ben Hutton's illustrious career boasts an impressive collection of statistics and accomplishments. His exceptional abilities at both ends of the ice were evident during his college days at the University of Maine. There, he recorded 15 goals and 29 points in his sophomore season, earning him a spot on Hockey East's First All-Star Team.

Having been selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2012 NHL Draft, Hutton went on to play a significant role, amassing 75 games during his rookie season and averaging 19:52 minutes of ice time per outing.

As his career progressed, Hutton continued to leave a mark on the international stage, representing Canada at the 2016 World Championship, where he earned a gold medal. His prowess on the ice has been recognized with honors like the Hockey East First All-Star Team in 2014 and the NCAA East Second All-American Team the same year.

As fans eagerly await the championship parade, the possibility of witnessing Ben Hutton's legendary "Barbie Girl" performance adds an extra layer of excitement to the celebrations, making the moment even more special for everyone involved.

