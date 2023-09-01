WATCH: Steven Stamkos shows off his catching prowess with amazing skills display at Buccaneers ground

Recently, Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning made their way to pay a special visit to their fellow athletic compatriots, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL.

This intriguing encounter carried immense significance, not just within the sporting world but also for the vibrant community of Tampa Bay, as two of its best sports teams joined forces.

Amidst this amiable exchange between players of both teams, Steven Stamkos, known for his incredible skillset on the ice, stole the spotlight as he demonstrated his remarkable versatility by showing his prowess in catching a football.

Stamkos effortlessly caught the ball clean in mid-air on many occasions and demonstrated a level of fitness and skillset similar to a professional NFL athlete. It would not be surprising if the Buccaneers are considering Stamkos as their new wide receiver.

The meeting signified unity and mutual admiration between the two teams. Indeed, it was a joyous moment for the Tampa Bay sporting community. Now, fans from both ends eagerly await the Buccaneers' next visit to Steven Stamkos and the Lightning on the ice.

Insider projects Steven Stamkos at Tampa for an extended period

Steven Stamkos, 33, is entering the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning, which has fans wondering what the future holds for the Bolts captain. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided insight into Steven Stamkos' future while discussing it on his "32 Thoughts" Podcast.

According to Friedman, Stamkos is the type of guy who has an unparalleled passion for hockey and a deep connection with the Tampa organization. He is projected to stay with the team for an extended period of time.

"I think he's the kinda guy who loves hockey, loves the game, he's been rejuvenated," said Friedman. "I could see him being a guy who would be like, 'I would love to be a member of the Lightning for 20 years'.

Stamkos was the No.1 overall pick for the Lightning in the 2008 draft. The 33-year-old centerman has been an integral member of the Bolts for the past 15 years and has established himself as one of the best players in the NHL.

The two-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner has played 1,003 games for the Bolts, scoring 1,056 points (515 goals, 541 assists). Stamkos under his leadership also helped the Tampa Bay Lightning clinch back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2020 and 2021.