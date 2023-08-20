WATCH: When Brock Lesnar shocked Jets players by breaking sacred dressing room rule 

In the world of professional sports, where traditions and unwritten rules hold significant meaning, a moment of unintentional disruption caused by UFC champion Brock Lesnar led to a mix of surprise and amusement. It happened on January 9, 2017, when the WWE superstar paid an unexpected visit to the Winnipeg Jets' locker room, inadvertently breaking a sacred dressing room rule.

Clad in his own No. 1 Jets jersey, Lesnar strode into the locker room, greeted by the team's camaraderie and a warm welcome. However, what ensued was a moment that caught both the players and Lesnar himself off-guard. Brock Lesnar unwittingly walked over the Jets' logo – a significant breach of the NHL Jets locker room code.

The reaction from the Jets players was a mix of "oohs" and scattered laughter. The room, known for its moments of levity and team bonding, found itself in an unforeseen twist. Lesnar's own reaction mirrored the players', characterized by a sense of befuddlement.

In response to the good-natured ribbing from the players, Lesnar humorously explained:

"I told you I'm new to this."

His genuine admission of unfamiliarity with the nuances of dressing room protocol drew further smiles from those present. However, in a quick turn of events, Lesnar playfully shifted the blame onto his escort into the locker room, Mathieu Perreault. With a hint of amusement, Lesnar remarked:

"He walked me right over it. He baited me in!"

It's hockey's long-standing rule that Brock Lesnar broke

The incident brings to light one of hockey's long-standing and unwritten rules – the sacredness of a team's logo within the dressing room. Stepping on the logo is considered a breach of respect and tradition, with varying levels of seriousness across different teams.

Some franchises, such as the Boston Bruins, have gone so far as to remove the logo from the floor entirely to prevent any accidental trampling. The scenario painted a unique picture: Brock Lesnar, a formidable figure known for his UFC achievements and WWE persona, inadvertently breaching a dressing room tradition usually met with strong reactions.

His stature and reputation seemed to grant him an exception. Brock Lesnar's presence in the locker room also brought attention to his affinity for the sport of hockey.

Residing just outside Maryfield, Saskatchewan, Lesnar had developed a connection to the Winnipeg Jets. His children's involvement in hockey, coupled with his relationship with player Dustin Byfuglien through mutual friends, had brought him to the Jets game in the first place.