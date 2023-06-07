WATCH: When Lil Jon drew up plays for Vegas Golden Knights players to take a lot of 'Shots'

In November 2022, the Vegas Golden Knights treated their fans to a hilarious video on YouTube. This featured head coach Bruce Cassidy and American rapper Lil Jon.

The video was a lighthearted and well-directed production aimed at entertaining the team's supporters. He was invited to guide the players and provide some unique advice on how to approach the game.

In the video, Lil Jon humorously explained to the Knights' players the key strategy when they find themselves in the opposition's zone. He emphasized the importance of taking shots from wherever they were on the ice.

The players repeated his words, responding with a resounding "Shots" whenever he asked them what they needed to do. The comical situation created by the rapper's instructions added a fun and light-hearted touch to the video.

The repetitive use of the word "shots" was likely a reference to Lil Jon's song, which goes by the same and was released 13 years ago.

Lil Jon's presence as a guest instructor brought a unique and unexpected element to the training session. He is himself a big fan of the Vegas Golden Knights and perhaps that was the reason why the team invited him.

Lil Jon performed at Game 2 and Flo Rida will also perform in Game 3

Lil Jon showcased his musical talents at a lively pool party DJ set during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals on June 5. The event took place at the renowned Wet Republic, situated in the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Similarly, Flo Rida, a highly successful rapper from Florida, will entertain the crowd in parking lot C2 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. This exciting concert is scheduled for June 8, ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals.

The concerts are free of charge and open to the public, providing an excellent opportunity for fans to experience live music. Fans attending the game can enter the FLA Live Arena starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

