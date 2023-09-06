WATCH: When Sophie Turner sent NHL fans into a frenzy chugging a glass of wine and dabbing at a Rangers game  

In a memorable moment back in 2019, actress Sophie Turner, best known for her role as Sansa Stark in "Game of Thrones," left NHL fans in a state of euphoria during a New York Rangers game against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. The actress stole the spotlight as she made an unexpected appearance on the Jumbotron.

Sophie Turner first made a playful fist-dab gesture for the cameras, igniting cheers from the delighted crowd. But the true showstopper came when she took a glass of red wine in hand and chugged it down with remarkable speed, drawing applause from the onlookers. She then raised her triumphant fist, sharing a hearty laugh with the audience, and the moment was captured on video, quickly going viral.

Turner later posted the clip on her Instagram account with the caption "Send it for the Starks," a nod to her iconic role in the hit series. Her wine-chugging prowess even drew comparisons to Cersei Lannister, a character known for her love of wine in the show.

Fast forward to September 2023, and the actress faced a different kind of spotlight as her marriage to Joe Jonas came to an end. Jonas filed for divorce in Miami-Dade County Court after four years of marriage and the birth of two children, marking a significant chapter in Turner's personal life.

5 celebrities who are well-known New York Rangers fans

Celebrities often have their preferences when it comes to sports teams, and the New York Rangers have attracted their fair share of famous fans. These A-listers aren't just casually following the Blueshirts; they're passionate about their hockey.

Their presence at Madison Square Garden during the games has become a familiar sight. Here are five well-known celebrities who proudly don the Rangers' blue and red:

#1 Liam Neeson: The iconic actor, famous for his role in "Taken," has been spotted at Rangers games, showing his support with enthusiasm. Neeson's thrilling quote from the movie has even been playfully adapted to express his love for the team.

#2 Kate Upton: The supermodel and actress is known for her stunning looks and love for sports. Expect to see her at a Rangers game or two.

#3 Justin Tuck: Former New York Giants star Justin Tuck is a true sports enthusiast. He didn't miss a New York home game during the playoffs.

#4 Michael Strahan: Despite transitioning to a TV career, Strahan's passion as a Rangers fan remains intact. Whether he's on Fox NFL Sunday or another TV platform, you can count on seeing him rinkside, cheering for the Rangers.

#5 Spike Lee: Known for his courtside Knicks seats, Spike Lee also gets fired up for meaningful playoff games. He's been spotted getting into the hockey action during the postseason, and you might even catch him at a regular season game.