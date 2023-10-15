Watch: When Wayne Gretzky passed Gordie Howe's 1850 NHL points mark in game 780

On October 15, 1989, a historic moment in ice hockey unfolded as Wayne Gretzky achieved a remarkable milestone. The backdrop for this was a game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers, two teams that held a special place in Gretzky's heart.

The stage was set, and the tension was palpable as Gretzky aimed to surpass the legendary Gordie Howe's record of 1,850 NHL points.

The game marked a crucial turning point in Gretzky's illustrious career, as he entered it with 1,849 points. His journey towards breaking Howe's record began early in the match, about five minutes into the first period.

With an assist on the game's first goal, Gretzky tied the milestone set by Howe. However, the rest of the game didn't go quite as smoothly for Gretzky, who contemplated not playing in the third period due to the physical toll.

But despite the challenges and the toll the game took on him, Gretzky returned to the ice with three minutes left in the game. His team was trailing 3-4, and the tension in the arena was palpable.

The clock ticked down, and with just 61 seconds left, a pivotal moment unfolded. Defender Steve Duchesne shot the puck toward the goal, and it ricocheted off winger Dave Taylor's knee, sliding across the front of the net. In true Gretzky fashion, the "Great One" seized the opportunity.

Positioned behind the net, an area fondly referred to as "Gretzky's office" by fans, he deftly backhanded the puck past Oilers' goaltender Bill Ranford and under the crossbar. The game was tied, and in that moment, history was made. Wayne Gretzky had not only tied Gordie Howe's record in the game, he had surpassed it.

The significance of this achievement was amplified by the fact that Gretzky had spent nine seasons playing for the Oilers, helping the team secure four Stanley Cups.

The Northland Coliseum was packed with fans who had witnessed his remarkable journey. When the record-breaking goal was scored, the arena erupted into a thunderous ovation that resonated for more than two minutes.

The league paused the game for a special ceremony at center ice, a gesture that showcased the gravity of the moment.

Wayne Gretzky's record-breaking moment and the heartwarming respect of Gordie Howe

One of the most heartwarming aspects of this achievement was the mutual respect shared between Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe. Despite the record being broken, Howe, who was 61 at the time, held no bitterness.

He expressed his affection for the younger player, stating that if it were anyone else who had broken his record, it might have bothered him, but not Wayne Gretzky.

As Wayne Gretzky retired after the 1998-99 season, he left behind a legacy that was nothing short of astonishing. Over the course of his career, he established himself as one of the greatest players in the history of the NHL, setting or sharing 61 NHL records.

His impressive tally included 894 goals, 1,963 assists, and an astounding 2,857 points in 1,487 games.