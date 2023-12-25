In the summer of 1988, a seismic shift occurred in the NHL. Wayne Gretzky, then considered one of the greatest hockey players of all time, faced a pivotal moment in his career. Gretzky faced a dilemma but he ultimately chose to don the colors of the Los Angeles Kings instead of the Detroit Red Wings.

While the move stunned fans and Canadians, Gretzky recently revealed the true motivation behind his decision on the Spittin Chiclets podcast.

In a candid conversation with hosts Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney, Wayne Gretzky shared a story about the guidance he received from his father, Walter Gretzky. Presented with the opportunity to choose between two teams—the LA Kings and Detroit—Gretzky sought his family's advice.

Wayne Gretzky said,

"Isn't it funny that my dad made $30,000-a-year his whole life and he was so happy to work for Bell Telephone, and he was so proud of it. He was a wonderful blue-collar guy, and I said, 'Okay, I've got a chance to go to Philadelphia, LA, New York, or Detroit,'"

Gretzky recounted. His father's response was,

"Are you out of your mind? You should go to LA because there's only one Gordie Howe in Detroit, and you should be something different, something unique. I want you to be a trailblazer."

Gretzky said,

"I said ok, that sounds good. Poor Janet, she took all the the heat

These words proved to be a guiding light for Gretzky, as he made a decision that would not only impact his legacy but also shape the destiny of hockey in non-traditional markets.

Gretzky's move to the Kings marked a turning point for the NHL, opening doors to a broader audience and laying the foundation for the growth of hockey in Southern California.

The historic trade, announced on August 9, 1988, was met with shock and disbelief. Gretzky, fresh off leading the Edmonton Oilers to a fourth consecutive Stanley Cup, found himself in a different kind of spotlight. The emotional press conference at Molson House in Edmonton marked the beginning of a new chapter for Gretzky.

In the Spittin Chiclets' discussion, Wayne Gretzky even admitted,

"I hated playing against Edmonton... deep down i was always an Oiler"

Fans blamed Janet for Wayne Gretzky's trade

The narrative surrounding Wayne Gretzky's departure took an unexpected turn, with fans placing blame on his wife, actress Janet Jones. The couple had married just a month before the trade, and Jones' work in Los Angeles fueled speculation that she influenced Gretzky's move.

Gretzky said,

"Everyone thought Janet wanted to be in LA, but she had nothing to do with it. It was totally my daddy. Janet actually said, you should go to Detroit and I said okay, but my dad said that I was out of mind and that I should go to LA, so I was like, okay I guess I'm going to LA."

Unbeknownst to the public at the time, Gretzky and the Oilers had been working behind the scenes throughout the summer to explore potential trades.