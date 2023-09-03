Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina once defended her $100,000,000 husband's decision to join controversial LIV Golf league

Wayne Gretzky, the legendary figure in the world of hockey, may have stepped away from the rink, but his family remains no stranger to the spotlight. In February 2023, his daughter, Paulina Gretzky, made the headlines for her vocal support of her husband, Dustin Johnson, who had made a significant career move that raised eyebrows in the golfing world.

Since its official debut in June of the previous year, LIV Golf has stirred considerable controversy. Backed by wealthy Arab investors, the league managed to lure several PGA Tour stars away from the traditional circuit. It's no secret that the juicy financial incentives offered by LIV Golf have played a role in this migration.

Former Masters and U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson made a bold decision in June when he chose to sign with LIV Golf. This choice raised questions and garnered significant attention. However, Paulina stands firmly by her husband's side and defends his decision.

Appearing in a new Netflix series called "Full Swing," Paulina offered insight into and staunchly defended her husband's stance.

"I don't think Dustin ever made a bad choice for his kids, and people have to understand that, at the end of the day, it's for them that he chose this," said Paulina

Wayne Gretzky's daughter shares two sons with Johnson: Tatum, aged 8, and River, aged 5.

Paulina's perspective is deeply rooted in her own experiences as the child of a prominent athlete, Wayne Gretzky. She empathized with the sacrifices athletes make for their careers, reminiscing,

"Of course, I understand what everyone says, but with my dad being a field hockey player, I'm sure there were times as a kid when I would ask myself, 'Why does my dad have to play on my birthday?' It's about Dustin, the kids, and me, taking care of us and being with us."

More from Gretzky's daughter Paulina's perspective

While some may have questioned whether Dustin's move to LIV Golf indicates he has lost his competitive spirit, Paulina was quick to dispel such notions. She affirmed,

"If anyone thinks Dustin has lost his competitive spirit, they don't know him well enough because he's still out to prove who he is. There's a reason he comes back to play these Majors. He wants to win as much as they do."

It was a financially rewarding move for Johnson, who received a staggering $125 million to sign with LIV Golf. In his debut season in the league, he earned over $35 million, underscoring the wisdom of his choice.