Ranking Wayne Gretzky's top 5 greatest NHL moments

Wayne Gretzky, popularly known as "The Great One," is widely regarded as the greatest player to ever grace the NHL ice. He was born with natural talent, and by the age of nine, Gretzky was already on the verge of becoming the finest player the NHL had ever produced.

Wayne Gretzky spent 20 seasons in the NHL, and throughout that time, he not only won trophies and MVPs, but he also created a long-lasting legacy. His greatest stint was with the Edmonton Oilers. Gretzky played for the Oilers for nine seasons, winning four Stanley Cups and producing some of the league's most memorable moments.

With that said, this article will look at five of Wayne Gretzky's best moments in the NHL. Let us begin without further ado.

#1 Fastest player to score 50 goals in a single season

Wayne Gretzky netted 50 goals in 39 games during the 1981-82 season. He had only 45 goals prior to his 39th game of the season. However, he scored five goals in his 39th game to help the Oilers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-5 and set a record that still stands today.

#2 Most points in a single season

"The Great One'' reached another milestone in his illustrious career during the 1985-86 season. He ended his campaign with the most points scored by a player in a single season. Gretzky finished the season with 215 points, 52 goals, and 163 assists. He scored more than 200 points four times in his career, and 215* is still unbeaten.

#3 Honored with the 1988 Conn Smythe Trophy

During the 1980s era, the Oilers were on another level. Gretzky led the Oilers to win their fourth Stanley Cup in five years in 1987-88. During the playoffs, he scored 43 points with 12 goals, winning the Stanley Cup MVP and the Conn Smythe Trophy.

#4 Record holder with the most NHL playoff points

During his 20-year career, Wayne Gretzky provided many unforgettable memories. One memorable event came during the Oilers' 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in 1987. Gretzky broke another record with 183 points, becoming the NHL's all-time playoff points leader.

#5 Winning the 1987 Canada Cup

One of Gretzky's most memorable memories was winning the Canada Cup in 1987. The Canadian forward line was led by two of the sport's most dominant players at the time, Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. The Oilers legend finished the tournament in style, earning the MVP award by scoring 21 points in nine games, including three goals and 18 assists.

