Wayne Gretzky's son and $5,000,000 Patriots QB once got into a scuffle after extended tensions in high school

In a startling revelation, TMZ Sports has brought to light a physical altercation between Wayne Gretzky's son, Tristan Gretzky, and Matt Corral, a standout high school quarterback. This incident has sent shockwaves through the sports world, particularly given Corral's status as ESPN's fifth-ranked junior QB in the country and his commitment to USC.

The scuffle reportedly occurred following escalating tensions between Corral and Tristan, with their rivalry reaching a boiling point during the basketball game. Corral, who had previously been a student at the prestigious Oaks Christian School, made a sudden transfer to Long Beach Poly shortly after the incident. On Twitter, he cited the school's alleged bias towards money as a reason for his departure.

Tristan Gretzky, the 16-year-old son of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, had been the third Gretzky offspring to attend Oaks Christian, a private school with an annual tuition fee of $30,000. Wayne, a prominent booster of the school, has reportedly contributed significantly to its financial well-being over the years.

What adds intrigue to this story is Matt Corral's signing as a quarterback for the Patriots, securing a whopping $5 million contract. He made this move while still in high school, making him a highly anticipated prospect in the NFL.

While Corral's mother acknowledged the incident, she noted that Matt had been contemplating a school transfer for some time. As of now, there has been no official comment from the Gretzky camp regarding the altercation.

This unexpected clash between two high-profile high school students has left many wondering about the underlying factors that led to this incident and what the future holds for these promising young athletes.

Queen Elizabeth II's memorable hockey moment with Wayne Gretzky

In 2002, during Queen Elizabeth II's historic visit to British Columbia to celebrate her Golden Jubilee, a moment of grandeur unfolded with a "Royal Puck Drop." The monarch graced the ice at GM Place (now Rogers Arena) for a pre-season game between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks, an event witnessed by hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Gretzky had the honor of escorting Queen Elizabeth II onto the ice, joined by several Canadian Olympic gold-medal-winning hockey players, creating a unique blend of sporting excellence and regal charm. Canucks captain Markus Naslund shared the intricacies of the moment, emphasizing that they were instructed not to approach or speak to the Queen unless she initiated the conversation.

After the Queen dropped the puck, Naslund presented it to her, leading to a delightful exchange where she mentioned her last hockey game attendance in Toronto during the 1950s. The ceremony, complete with a red carpet and the presence of Wayne Gretzky and Cassie Campbell, left an indelible mark on all who were part of this memorable occasion.