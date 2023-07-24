Kylian Mbappe, the French football sensation, is undoubtedly one of the generational talents. As rumors swirl around a life-altering offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, the football world is abuzz.

The reported offer, a staggering 300 million euros, presents a monumental decision for the young French striker. With the option to join Al-Hilal, Mbappe could be on the cusp of a new and lucrative chapter in his career.

As discussions regarding Mbappe's potential move continue, we wondered who would be the Kylian Mbappe of the NHL. So, we had only one place to go where we could've gotten a very honest and detailed answer. We asked AI and surprisingly we got an interesting answer.

Kylian Mbappe and Auston Matthews, two young and elite goal-scorers in their respective sports, are often compared due to their remarkable talents and potential for greatness. Both players have achieved significant success at a young age, with Matthews already winning the NHL's Most Valuable Player award and Mbappe securing titles with Paris Saint-Germain.

At 24 years old, they are considered among the top five players in their respective leagues and are expected to be perennial All-Stars and MVP candidates. Both have committed to long-term contracts with their teams, which shows promise for the future.

While they play different sports and occupy different positions, Matthews, as a center in the NHL, and Mbappe as a winger in Ligue 1, their dynamic abilities and scoring skills make them two of the most exciting players to watch in their respective sports.

As they continue to develop and grow, sports fans around the world are growing fond of the exceptional journeys of Kylian Mbappe and Auston Matthews.

Which NHL team could offer Matthews an offer like Kylian Mbappe?

Next, we asked which two NHL teams could offer Auston Matthews a contract similar to Kylian Mbappe's offer from Al-Hilal. The answer was the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers.

The Maple Leafs, his current team, have a history of investing in star players and boast a high payroll, making them a strong contender. Meanwhile, the Rangers have a wealthy reputation, a successful history, and the allure of being in a major media market, providing Matthews with significant exposure.

Now there are several factors that could influence Matthews' decision including the team's competitive outlook, location, and culture. He would likely prefer a team with a chance to win the Stanley Cup.

Ultimately, the decision would rest with Matthews, which team to go for.

