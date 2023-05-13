"We Want Florida"? Nick Cousins seals Leafs' fate with overtime dagger

Nick Cousins scored the overtime goal that sent the Florida Panthers to the Eastern Conference Final, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs in five games in a nail-biting game that had fans on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Chiz @ChizPlays @FlaPanthers I LOVE THIS TEAM SO MUCH @FlaPanthers I LOVE THIS TEAM SO MUCH

Diego @abcDeegs @FlaPanthers What a run you guys are having! Congrats, Panthers! @FlaPanthers What a run you guys are having! Congrats, Panthers!🔥

B.D. @StatcLine @FlaPanthers Congrats Cats!!!! Love you even more that you beat Toronto for the state of FL. Now take it all the way and bring Lord Stanley back to the sunshine!! @FlaPanthers Congrats Cats!!!! Love you even more that you beat Toronto for the state of FL. Now take it all the way and bring Lord Stanley back to the sunshine!!

DaenerysT @DaenerysT @FlaPanthers Staal family dinners are about to get exceptionally awkward. @FlaPanthers Staal family dinners are about to get exceptionally awkward.

Kyle Kenny @kkenny4 @FlaPanthers What a win! Great close out! Heat and Panthers both close out what a Friday! @FlaPanthers What a win! Great close out! Heat and Panthers both close out what a Friday!

Brian Mansell  @BAMansell



HIT THE DAMN MUSIC!!! @FlaPanthers FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1996, YOUR FLORIDA PANTHERS ARE GOING TO THE EASTERN FINALS!!!HIT THE DAMN MUSIC!!! @FlaPanthers FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1996, YOUR FLORIDA PANTHERS ARE GOING TO THE EASTERN FINALS!!!HIT THE DAMN MUSIC!!! https://t.co/UAG0pXcMCT

The Panthers started out strong, scoring two early goals in the first period. Aaron Ekblad scored a power play goal, and Carter Verhaeghe, a Toronto native, found the back of the net to send the Cats into the locker room up by two after the first frame.

Nick Cousins ends Toronto Maple Leafs' Stanley Cup hopes with overtime winner in Game five

The Maple Leafs battled back in the second period, with Morgan Rielly scoring a goal early on. Rielly looked like he had another, but it was waived off due to an early whistle. The Maple Leafs continued to put pressure on the Panthers, and with four and a half minutes left in the third period, William Nylander beat Bobrovsky to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Braves & Panthers addict @TomahawkClaw @FlaPanthers Leafs fans with even more excuses. Now, it’s the refs who beat them. Before, it was Sam Bennett. Also, no game on Saturday. Also, not enough tix available for Toronto fans. I feel so sorry for those miserable fans. @FlaPanthers Leafs fans with even more excuses. Now, it’s the refs who beat them. Before, it was Sam Bennett. Also, no game on Saturday. Also, not enough tix available for Toronto fans. I feel so sorry for those miserable fans.

In the end, Nick Cousins became the hero for the Florida Panthers. He pounced on a loose rebound and sent the puck into the back of the net, ending the Maple Leafs' Stanley Cup hopes and sending the Panthers to the Eastern Conference Final.

This is a significant achievement for the Florida Panthers, as it is their first appearance in the ECF since they made the Stanley Cup Final against the Avalanche in the 90s. The team has been playing exceptionally well throughout the playoffs, and Nick Cousins' overtime goal is a testament to their hard work and determination.

The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, will be left to ponder what could have been. Despite a valiant effort in the second period and an equalizer in the third, they were unable to overcome the Panthers in overtime. The disallowed goal by Rielly may have changed the outcome of the game, but in the end, it was the Panthers who emerged victorious.

The Panthers will now await the end of the Western Conference series before they face off against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. They will undoubtedly be looking to continue their excellent form in the next round, while the Maple Leafs will have to wait until next year for another shot at the Stanley Cup.

Poll : 0 votes