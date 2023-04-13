"We winning the cup" - New York Islanders fans react as their team qualify for the NHL playoffs

The New York Islanders became the second Wild Card team from the Eastern Conference to have qualified for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Islanders confirmed their berth after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 at the UBS Arena on Wednesday night.

"YOUR NEW YORK ISLANDERS ARE HEADED TO THE STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"-NYIslanders

After clinching a playoff berth, Islanders fans are filled with joy and happiness. Here's how some fans reacted to their team's playoff qualifications:

Joe @staabaats @NYIslanders @UBSArena I mean it from the bottom of my heart when i say thank you for putting my penguins out of their misery. You guys earned it and I hope you guys upset the bruins! @NYIslanders @UBSArena I mean it from the bottom of my heart when i say thank you for putting my penguins out of their misery. You guys earned it and I hope you guys upset the bruins!

Steven Jackson @stevenpjackson @NYIslanders @UBSArena For the first time since 1994 the Knicks, Nets, Islanders, Rangers, and Devils are in the playoffs at the same time. @NYIslanders @UBSArena For the first time since 1994 the Knicks, Nets, Islanders, Rangers, and Devils are in the playoffs at the same time.

Daniel Wassmer 4 US Senate @4Wassmer @NYIslanders @UBSArena Congrats! Still an Islander fan even if I ran for the US Senate in PA. You can take the man off the Island but you can’t take the Island out of the man…. @NYIslanders @UBSArena Congrats! Still an Islander fan even if I ran for the US Senate in PA. You can take the man off the Island but you can’t take the Island out of the man….

hockey @hockey172737 @NYIslanders @UBSArena Congrats you guys, definitely deserved it more than us! Go beat them Bruins! @NYIslanders @UBSArena Congrats you guys, definitely deserved it more than us! Go beat them Bruins!

The Islanders have won the coveted Stanley Cup four times. They will enter the 2023 playoffs for the 28th time in their franchise history.

With the Islanders winning on the night, the Pittsburgh Penguins have now officially been eliminated from making it to the playoffs for the first time since Sidney Crosby's rookie season. It will be the first time that the Penguins will not feature in the playoffs since 2006 and their longest playoff streak (16) has also come to an end.

New York Islanders down Montreal Canadiens 4-2 to clinch playoff beth

The New York Islanders (42-31-9) hosted the Montreal Canadiens (31-44-6) in their last and must-win contest at the UBS Arena on Wednesday.

Brock Nelson opened the scoring sheet for the Islanders after scoring from a wrist shot at 10:26 minutes of the first period. Seven minutes later, Rem Pitlick tied the scoreline at 1-1 after he scored on a slap shot at the 17:38 mark of the first period.

Hudson Fasching put the Islanders up 2-1 on 18:57 minutes before heading into the second period of the game. Nelson scored his second goal of the night from a tip-in shot at 10:20 minutes of the second period to extend the Islanders' lead to 3-1.

At the 16:38 mark of the second period, Nick Suzuki trimmed the lead to 3-2 after he scored a short-handed goal. Anders Lee scored the fourth and final goal from the powerplay at the 16:00 mark of the third period to sail the Islanders to a comfortable 4-2 win and clinch the final Wild Card spot from the Eastern Conference.

The Islanders' leading goal scorer, Brock Nelson, had two points, while goalie Ilya Sorokin made 17 saves on the night.

We now have sixteen teams across both Conferences going through the playoffs. The playoffs are set to begin on April 17.

