What can Calgary Flames fans expect from Ryan Huska? A look into the leading contender to become their next head coach

The Calgary Flames are closing in on their new head coach. Sportsnet's Elliotte Freidman reported on Thursday evening that Ryan Huska is the frontrunner to be named the new head coach of the Flames.

Huska has been an assistant with the Flames for the past five seasons

“Nothing is done until it’s done, but the word is that Ryan Huska, who has been an assistant coach for the past five seasons, is the leading contender. But nothing is done,” Sportsnet reporter Elliotte Friedman said.

Calgary fired head coach Darryl Sutter after the season. The Flames missed the playoffs with a 38-27-17 but many players voiced their frustration about Sutter, which Don Maloney admitted forced the move.

“In today's world, he's a firm coach, a hard coach, a demanding coach, there's a shelf life to that type of coach,” Maloney said. "It became clear to me that we needed a new voice to guide us forward."

With the Flames firing Sutter and now closing in on hiring Huska, what should Calgary fans expect from the new head coach?

Ryan Huska's coaching profile

Ryan Huska has been an assistant with the Calgary Flames since the 2018-19 season. Prior to that, he spent four years as the head coach of Calgary's AHL affiliate.

Before being hired by the Flames, Huska was the head coach of the WHL's Kelowna Rockets for seven seasons and led them to a Memorial Cup Final in 2009.

In Calgary, Huska was in charge of the penalty kill and had success doing so. Last season, the Flames had the sixth-ranked penalty kill, coming in at an 81.7% success rate.

Along with taking charge of the penalty kill, throughout his time as a coach, Ryan Huska has been known for his defensive coaching. The coach likes low-scoring games and uses a defensive style to coach. This could be what Calgary needs after allowing just over three goals per game, even with Jacob Markstrom in the net.

Here's what Huska said on the "CoachesSite Podcast" in May:

"A lot of it is making sure they’re good in the habitual areas of the penalty kill. Getting under sticks, making sure that we pressure together, trying to steer them into a certain area of the ice so we can outnumber them… If you really focus on the habits, they’re able to react accordingly."

Although Huska is more of a defensive coach, it is likely he will hire some assistants to take care of the offense.

He has been linked to past head coaching jobs and has been working up the ranks so he deserves his chance to be a head coach.

