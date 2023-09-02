What is the Conn Smythe Trophy? 3 players who've won prestigious award most times

The Conn Smythe Trophy, named after the iconic Conn Smythe, is an illustrious annual accolade presented to the most valuable player of the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs. Unlike its counterparts in other professional sports leagues, this award honors a player's performance throughout the entire NHL postseason, showcasing their exceptional skill, leadership, and dedication.

Since its inception in 1965, the Conn Smythe Trophy has recognized 47 outstanding players, with a total of 54 awards given out. The winner is chosen by the Professional Hockey Writers Association following the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final, highlighting the crucial role they played in their team's journey to hockey's ultimate prize.

As of 2023, Jonathan Marchessault is the latest recipient of this prestigious trophy, joining the ranks of hockey legends who have etched their names in history. Among them, Patrick Roy stands alone, having clinched the Conn Smythe Trophy an astounding three times (in 1986, 1993, and 2001).

Notably, five exceptional players, Bobby Orr, Bernie Parent, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Sidney Crosby, have each secured the honor twice.

The Trophy is a testament to the dedication and excellence displayed by these players during the NHL playoffs. It represents the pinnacle of achievement in the sport, making it a coveted accolade that continues to inspire and motivate hockey's finest talents.

How many goalies have won the Conn Smythe Trophy?

A select group of goaltenders has achieved the pinnacle of recognition in the NHL by earning the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded annually to the most valuable player in the NHL playoffs.

Remarkably, 17 goaltenders have been honored with this prestigious accolade since its inception in 1965.

Among the notable goaltenders who have received the trophy are legends like Patrick Roy, who claimed it three times (in 1986, 1993, and 2001), as well as names like Martin Brodeur, who was awarded the trophy in 2003, and Tim Thomas, who won it in 2011.

The most recent goaltender to claim this esteemed award was Jonathan Quick of the Los Angeles Kings, who demonstrated extraordinary skill and composure during the 2012 playoffs.

The Trophy serves as a lasting tribute to these goaltending legends and their profound impact on their team's playoff journeys. It underscores the truth that in hockey, as in life, success often hinges on the guardian of the net.