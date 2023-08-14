What is the emergency goalie rule in NHL?

The NHL has come a long way from its early days. It wasn't until the 1965/66 season that a pivotal rule change was introduced, mandating NHL clubs to dress two goaltenders for each game.

However, even having two goalies suited up might not always suffice, given the unpredictable nature of the injuries that can strike goaltenders mid-game. To tackle this, the emergency backup goalie rule (EBUG) was established, serving as a vital safety net for teams in dire situations.

As part of league regulations, every team must have a designated netminder on standby in their arena for every home game. This EBUG serves as a contingency plan, ready to step onto the ice at a moment's notice, ensuring that a team isn't left defenseless due to unforeseen circumstances.

According to Rule 5.3 of the NHL rule book, the backup goalie must be fully dressed and prepared to enter the game whenever necessary. This rule also dictates that no skater, aside from the designated goaltender, can don goalie equipment unless both of the team's regular netminders are unavailable.

This safeguards the integrity of the game while ensuring that specialized equipment isn't utilized haphazardly.

In instances where both of a team's goaltenders are unable to continue playing, the team is permitted to field any available goaltender to take their place. More often than not, this substitute goaltender is the EBUG, already present in the arena and well-prepared for such an unexpected call to action.

More on the emergency NHL goalie rule

In cases where a team's primary goaltenders are unavailable due to suspension, the team has the option to call up a netminder from their minor-league affiliates. This ensures that the team can still field a complete lineup, including two goaltenders, without compromising their strategic positioning.

To put things in perspective, the rule regarding emergency goalie replacement allows a team to surpass the standard 23-man active roster limit twice in a season.

This provision, known as an "emergency recall," acknowledges the exceptional nature of the situation, allowing teams to address the immediate need for a goaltender without being overly constrained by roster limitations.