Ice Hockey
What does Erik Karlsson trade look like for the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins

By Nathan Grella
Modified Jul 12, 2023 02:44 GMT
San Jose Sharks v Detroit Red Wings
Erik Karlsson #65 of the San Jose Sharks goes around the stick of Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Little Caesars Arena on January 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The NHL trade market is buzzing with rumors surrounding San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson, who recently requested a trade.

With the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins emerging as the final two teams in contention, let's take a look at potential deals that could make the move happen.

#1. Will the Hurricanes have to part with Jordan Martinook in an Erik Karlsson trade?

The Hurricanes face some challenges in acquiring Karlsson. With several defensemen holding no-trade clauses and limited cap space of only $2 million, Carolina will need to part ways with a significant contract to accommodate Karlsson's salary.

One option could be offering Jordan Martinook or Dmitry Orlov, the team's recent signing, in a trade package to San Jose. Both players have the potential to be valuable assets for the Sharks, providing the Hurricanes with some financial flexibility to make the deal work.

#2. Mikeal Granlund and Jan Rutta cap casualties in potential Erik Karlsson trade?

On the other hand, the Penguins find themselves in a slightly more favorable position. With a clearer landing space for Karlsson, Pittsburgh needs to find a way to include a substantial contract alongside a collection of picks and prospects.

Players like Mikael Granlund or Jan Rutta, who carry significant cap hits, could be included in a potential trade package. Additionally, the Penguins possess a deep pool of prospects that could sweeten the deal for the Sharks.

Both the Hurricanes and Penguins have a strong desire to bolster their defensive corps with a player of Karlsson's caliber. The two teams are likely prepared to make significant moves to secure his services, considering his status as a Norris Trophy winner and one of the league's premier defensemen.

The addition of Karlsson would undoubtedly elevate either team's chances of success in the upcoming season.

