What does Erik Karlsson trade look like for the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins

The NHL trade market is buzzing with rumors surrounding San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson, who recently requested a trade.

With the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins emerging as the final two teams in contention, let's take a look at potential deals that could make the move happen.

#1. Will the Hurricanes have to part with Jordan Martinook in an Erik Karlsson trade?

The Hurricanes face some challenges in acquiring Karlsson. With several defensemen holding no-trade clauses and limited cap space of only $2 million, Carolina will need to part ways with a significant contract to accommodate Karlsson's salary.

One option could be offering Jordan Martinook or Dmitry Orlov, the team's recent signing, in a trade package to San Jose. Both players have the potential to be valuable assets for the Sharks, providing the Hurricanes with some financial flexibility to make the deal work.

#2. Mikeal Granlund and Jan Rutta cap casualties in potential Erik Karlsson trade?

On the other hand, the Penguins find themselves in a slightly more favorable position. With a clearer landing space for Karlsson, Pittsburgh needs to find a way to include a substantial contract alongside a collection of picks and prospects.

Players like Mikael Granlund or Jan Rutta, who carry significant cap hits, could be included in a potential trade package. Additionally, the Penguins possess a deep pool of prospects that could sweeten the deal for the Sharks.

Both the Hurricanes and Penguins have a strong desire to bolster their defensive corps with a player of Karlsson's caliber. The two teams are likely prepared to make significant moves to secure his services, considering his status as a Norris Trophy winner and one of the league's premier defensemen.

The addition of Karlsson would undoubtedly elevate either team's chances of success in the upcoming season.

