What are Fantasy Hockey sleepers? Uncovering the world of hidden gems to elevate your game

The 2023-24 NHL season is fast approaching and Fantasy Hockey Leagues are beginning to plan their drafts.

While building fantasy teams, managers will look for players later in the draft who can surprise fantasy players with their performance and add reward to the team. This is where the term "sleepers" comes into play.

Fantasy Hockey sleepers are usually NHL athletes targeted by fantasy players in the later rounds of a fantasy draft. They are expected to outshine their average draft position (ADP) and can even outperform higher-rated players.

The sleepers can be a mixed bunch including the likes of young prospects coming through the ranks or seasoned veterans who have slipped under the radar.

While these players may not always be the most sought-after or well-known names, they possess an intriguing potential that may have been overlooked by many. These fantasy sleepers not only provide an opportunity for fantasy owners but also diversify rosters.

Top 3 Fantasy Hockey Sleepers to target in 2023

Here are the top three Fantasy Hockey Sleepers to target:

#1. Connor Brown, F, Edmonton Oilers

Connor Brown is the best 2023 fantasy hockey sleeper to consider in your draft. His season was cut short last year due to an injury and was limited to only four games with the Washington Capitals.

The winger then signed for the Edmonton Oilers as a free agent and will reunite with his OHL linemate Connor McDavid. Brown will play alongside McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, which will help the winger rack up plenty of points.

#2. Pavel Zacha, F, Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins, who set records after records last term, will enter the new season with a different game style. The departure of key players Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci has left a huge void in the Bruins' top six.

Nevertheless, the departure of the aforementioned two players has opened an opportunity for Zacha to step up. Last term, Zacha was limited to a middle-six role, yet he managed to post a career-high season with 57 points (21 goals, 36 assists) in 82 games.

This season, he's going to be the team's top-line choice and his numbers could go higher than last campaign.

#3. Jakub Vrana, F, St. Louis Blues

Vrana is another player who will likely go unnoticed on draft day. He played only five games for the Detroit Red Wings last season before entering the player assistance program.

Vrana was then traded to the St. Louis Blues, where he notched up 24 points (ten goals, 14 assists) in 20 games. He could easily outperform his late-round draft stock, barring any injuries.