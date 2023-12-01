What does the future hold for Corey Perry? Possible legal action ex-Blackhawks star can pursue

Corey Perry had his contract officially terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Just before Thanksgiving, the Canadian professional ice hockey player was a healthy scratch and then was away from the team for no real reason. After a few days, it was revealed that the unrestricted free agent was set to be placed on waivers and would have his contract terminated.

At a press conference, Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct. He described the incident as an "individual personnel matter" and a "workplace matter."

Following Chicago's press conference, Perry released a statement on the matter.

“I have started working with experts in the mental health," the staement read, "and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol. I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again. I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career. Once again, I am deeply sorry."

Now, the question many have is what are the next steps for Corey Perry in his hockey career.

Can Corey Perry file a grievance?

Corey Perry has 60 days to decide whether he wants to file a grievance via the NHL Players’ Association.

Perry is entitled to keep approximately $1 million of his $4 million salary due to spending 25% of the season with the Blackhawks. However, he technically owes money to the team as he was given a $2 million signing bonus this summer.

But, under the CBA, Perry has the right to take his case to an independent arbitrator. Should he elect to do that, he would have to argue to get his entire salary for the 2023-24 NHL season.

Filing a grievance also allows him and Chicago to reach a negotiated settlement. This could mean both sides will walk away, and no more money will be exchanged.

As for his playing career, Perry is an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any of the 31 other NHL teams immediately.

If Perry is eligible to play in the playoff, he must sign by March 8. But whether or not he will get an NHL offer is uncertain.