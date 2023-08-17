What happened to Abakar Kazbekov? Remembering OHL star who tragically died by suicide

In a tragic incident that shocked the hockey community, Abakar Kazbekov, a promising star in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), tragically died by suicide on December 17, 2022. His untimely passing left everyone in sadness, but it also served as a reminder of the importance of raising awareness around mental health challenges among athletes and providing the necessary support.

On that fateful day in December, Kazbekov's life came to a heartbreaking end when he fell from an apartment building in the heart of the city. According to media reports, the young athlete took his own life in the vicinity of the Azure Condominiums on Talbot Street, near Dufferin Avenue, London.

Abakar's journey to Canada was laden with ambition. Born in Russia, he aimed not only to achieve his NHL dream but also to uplift his family's prospects and forge a new beginning. From his arrival, Abakar demonstrated his commitment to hockey and quickly adapted to life in Canada, forming deep friendships and displaying exceptional skills on the ice.

Abakar Kazbekov, a 6-foot-1 Russian center, became a rising star in the OHL. His talent and potential were recognized by the London Knights, who selected him in the first round of the under-18 draft in 2021.

During the 2021-22 OHL season, Kazbekov donned the London Knights jersey for nine games, scoring a goal that contributed to his one point in that season. The following season, he played 12 games and recorded an assist.

What should we learn from Abakar Kazbekov's untimely passing?

The tragic passing of Abakar Kazbekov highlights a deeper issue within the world of sports – the mental health and well-being of athletes. The pressures of performing at a high level, coupled with personal challenges and the demanding nature of competitive sports. It can create an environment where mental health struggles are often overlooked or stigmatized.

As we remember Abakar Kazbekov's journey and the potential he held, it is crucial to emphasize the importance of providing comprehensive mental health resources and support systems for athletes.

The OHL, along with other sports organizations, must prioritize initiatives that address the mental well-being of their players. This includes promoting open conversations about mental health, offering counseling services, and creating an atmosphere where seeking help is encouraged and normalized.