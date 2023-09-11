What happened to Ace Bailey? Remembering 3-time Stanley Cup winner 22 years after his death on September 11

It has been 22 years since the tragic events of September 11, 2001, when Ace Bailey, a three-time Stanley Cup winner and beloved figure in the world of ice hockey, met an untimely and tragic end. The world watched in horror as the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center were attacked in a heinous act of terrorism.

Bailey's life was cut short when he was aboard United Airlines Flight 175, traveling from Boston to Los Angeles. The flight was hijacked and deliberately crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center during the September 11 attacks. Bailey had been on a visit to the Monarchs, the AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, and was accompanied by amateur scout Mark Bavis.

His memory lives on in various ways. The Boston-based band Dropkick Murphys paid tribute to him and Mark Bavis in their song "Your Spirit's Alive." Actor Denis Leary wore a memorial T-shirt with Bailey's name as Tommy Gavin in the TV series "Rescue Me."

In honor of Bailey, the Los Angeles Kings named their mascot "Bailey." Furthermore, Bailey's family established the Ace Bailey Children's Foundation, which raises funds to support hospitalized children, infants, and their families.

At the National September 11 Memorial, Ace Bailey and Mark Bavis are memorialized at the South Pool, on Panel S-3, ensuring that their names and legacies endure. On October 14, 2012, the Kings brought the Stanley Cup to the memorial, allowing Bailey and Bavis' families to have a special moment with the cherished trophy.

Ace Bailey's contributions to the world of hockey and the enduring memory of his tragic passing serve as a reminder of the indomitable spirit of those lost on that fateful September day.

The legacy of Ace Bailey in hockey history

Ace Bailey's remarkable career in hockey left an indelible mark on the sport. He had the distinct honor of playing alongside legends like Bobby Orr and Wayne Gretzky, a testament to his exceptional skills and character.

Bailey's journey in the NHL began with the Boston Bruins, where he secured two Stanley Cups during the 1969-70 and 1971-72 seasons. Over his 11-season NHL career, he also played for the Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues, and the Washington Capitals.

However, Bailey's impact extended beyond the ice. In the WHA, he mentored a young Wayne Gretzky, earning the future icon's admiration and friendship. Bailey later transitioned to coaching and scouting roles, notably with the Edmonton Oilers, where he contributed to the team's five Stanley Cup victories during his 13-year tenure.