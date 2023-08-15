What happened to Alex Ovechkin's brother? Remembering his sibling Sergei's tragic death

The story of NHL superstar Alex Ovechkin includes personal tragedy. At the tender age of 10, Ovechkin lost his older brother Sergei to a car accident. Sergei's death not only left a void in the Ovechkin family but also had a profound impact on the trajectory of Alex's life.

The shadow of Sergei's passing is a chapter that the hockey star rarely discusses openly. However, his family has shared some poignant details about the bond between the two brothers and the influence Sergei had on Alex.

It was Sergei who recognized and nurtured Alex's growing interest in hockey, serving as one of his earliest and most ardent supporters.

At just 24 years old, Sergei's passing left his family in shock. Despite the heartache, Ovechkin's parents displayed remarkable resilience and dedication to Alex's dreams. They urged him to honor Sergei's memory by pursuing his passion for hockey.

Just one day after Sergei's death, Ovechkin's parents insisted that he continue playing in his youth hockey game.

Alex Ovechkin discusses his brother's passing

In an interview with Graham Bensinger in 2015, Alex Ovechkin shared a poignant recollection of that moment:

"It was hard, I was crying. I remember I was crying that day. I was on the bench, I was crying. But my shift, my coach said okay, go play. And I played and I was crying.

"It was hard but at 10 years old, you obviously [don’t] realize what’s happening. It was a hard moment for my mom and dad, for all my family because oldest son passed away. It was a hard time."

Sergei's passing served as a catalyst for Alex's dedication to his hockey career. With the responsibility of supporting his aging parents resting on his shoulders, Ovechkin was motivated to succeed in hockey.

And succeed he did, becoming one of the most celebrated Russian players in NHL history. Alex Ovechkin's on-ice performances are extraordinary, becoming second best goal scorer and earning numerous individual accolades.