What happened to Angela Price's father? Habs goalie's wife shares heartbreaking update

Angela Price, the wife of Habs goalie Carey Price shared an emotional Instagram post that touched the hearts of many. She recently shared a heartbreaking update about her father. The emotional post conveyed a sense of loss, love, and gratitude for a man who played a significant role in her life.

Angela Price's Instagram caption read,

"Yesterday we lost my dad. Words cannot express the immense love and gratitude I have for this amazing man."

These words show how deep a bond she shared with her father and the impact he had on her life. The post revealed not just the grief of his passing, but also the immense love and appreciation Angela had for the man. He played a pivotal role in shaping her into the person she is today.

Source: Angela Price Instagram

She also reflected on the wonderful childhood he provided for her, one filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments. This speaks to the special relationship they had, as well as the warmth and care he showered upon her throughout her life. Angela wrote,

"As I navigate this new chapter without him, I hold onto the lessons he taught me and the legacy he leaves behind"

Angela concluded her post,

"Rest in peace, Dad. You will be deeply missed, but your love will forever live on in my heart"

Habs GM provides an update on Carey Price's future

Amid growing excitement for the upcoming NHL season, fans of the Habs and Carey Price are eagerly anticipating the return of the star goaltender. Habs General Manager, Kent Hughes, has shared the strategy for Price's comeback.

Hughes disclosed that they are contemplating including Price in the roster as the season begins, followed by the possibility of placing him on in-season Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) as circumstances require.

Hughes emphasized the team's reluctance to utilize offseason LTIR, as it could result in losing financial flexibility for the following year due to potential injury-related costs and overages from the previous season. He stated that while the concept might seem straightforward, it's more intricate than it appears.

Hughes also noted that they might opt for offseason LTIR if suitable opportunities arise, as they did with Sean Monahan, but currently, the plan is to have Price on in-season LTIR. Price's return is highly anticipated, given his crucial role for the Canadiens. His impressive NHL career spans 712 games, encompassing 361 wins, 261 losses, and 79 overtime losses.