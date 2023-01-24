What happened to Ottawa's assistant coach Bob Jones? ALS, explained

Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones announced publicly this morning that he has been diagnosed with ALS. The 53-year-old and his family hope that by making his diagnosis public, it will help raise awareness of the disease.

The family has asked that those considering contributions consider both the ALS Society of Canada and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Claire Hanna @clahanna



The family's wishes are to make his condition public in an effort to drive ALS awareness as he fights this disease. #Sens assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with ALS and will continue to fulfill his duties with Ottawa’s NHL team.The family's wishes are to make his condition public in an effort to drive ALS awareness as he fights this disease. #Sens assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with ALS and will continue to fulfill his duties with Ottawa’s NHL team. The family's wishes are to make his condition public in an effort to drive ALS awareness as he fights this disease.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. ALS is a fatal type of motor neuron disease, which is characterized by the progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain. It is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

There is currently no cure for ALS. Over a period of three to five years, the disease will progress, making the voluntary movement of arms and legs impossible. Over time, the affected person will need help with personal care, eating, and mobility.

The affected person may eventually need a ventilator to breathe. Sadly, most people with ALS die from respiratory failure.

The ALS diagnosis is devastating news for Bob Jones and his family. However, the assistant coach of the Ottawa Senators has announced that he will continue to fulfill his duties with the club.

PragueSenator 🦁 @PragueHockey 🕯️ The Bob Jones news put Sens fans' daily Twitter rants into perspective, hockey is just a game after all. My grandma was diagnosed with ALS (or similar) and it's impossible to express how draining and frustrating the following years were for everyone involved...🕯️ The Bob Jones news put Sens fans' daily Twitter rants into perspective, hockey is just a game after all. My grandma was diagnosed with ALS (or similar) and it's impossible to express how draining and frustrating the following years were for everyone involved... 🙏🕯️

A look at Bob Jones' hockey career

While Jones has been a successful coach, working his way up through the hockey ranks, he began his life in hockey as a player. Jones was drafted in the ninth round (179th overall) of the 1989 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

Following his time as a player, Jones began his coaching career. In 1995, he took on the role of assistant coach of the SOO Greyhounds in the OHL (Ontario Hockey League).

He remained in the OHL until 2018, spending time as an assistant coach for the Sudbury Wolves and Windsor Spitfires. Jones then became the head coach of the Oshawa Generals.

SensChirp @SensChirp Bob Jones is the latest addition to the #Sens Coaching Staff as an Assistant. Spent last season with the Stars AHL team. Tons of OHL experience. His first NHL gig. Bob Jones is the latest addition to the #Sens Coaching Staff as an Assistant. Spent last season with the Stars AHL team. Tons of OHL experience. His first NHL gig. https://t.co/O0p3YiiH0U

During the 2018-2019 season, Bob Jones made the jump to the AHL (American Hockey League), becoming the assistant coach of the Texas Stars. The Stars are the minor league affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars.

In 2019, Jones became the assistant coach of the Ottawa Senators, his current role.

