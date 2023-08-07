What is Jujhar Khaira's ethnicity? Exploring ethnic roots of former Oilers center

Jujhar Khaira, a Canadian professional ice hockey center, has made his mark in the NHL, showcasing his skills and talent with teams like the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks. As a player of Punjabi-Indian descent, Khaira's journey in hockey is not only notable for his on-ice skills but also for representing his ethnic heritage in a sport that has seen limited diversity.

Born on August 13, 1994, Jujhar Khaira's hockey journey began in the British Columbia Hockey League, where he played for the Prince George Spruce Kings. His promising performances caught the attention of the NHL and he was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers after his second season in the league.

Initially, Jujhar Khaira committed to playing collegiate hockey with Michigan Tech, but he eventually opted for a major junior career closer to home. He joined the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League.

In 2013, Khaira signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Oilers after being selected in the second round of the NHL draft. This marked the beginning of his professional career, and he impressed with his skills both in the AHL and NHL.

Jujhar Khaira's venture into the NHL and more

A significant moment in Khaira's career came on November 28, 2015, when he made his NHL debut with the Oilers against the Pittsburgh Penguins. This milestone made Khaira only the third player of Punjabi-Indian descent to play in the NHL, following in the footsteps of Robin Bawa and Manny Malhotra.

Throughout his career, Khaira continued to make a name for himself with noteworthy performances and personal achievements. He scored his first NHL goal on January 16, 2017, against the Arizona Coyotes, and earned his first multi-goal game on December 9 of the same year, facing the Montreal Canadiens.

However, after the 2020-21 season, Khaira's journey with the Edmonton Oilers came to an end. As a pending restricted free agent, he was not offered a qualifying offer, leading him to explore new opportunities in the NHL. Eventually, he signed a two-year, $1.95 million deal with the Chicago Blackhawks in July 2021.

Beyond his hockey career, Khaira's heritage holds importance to him. He is a Sikh, and his presence in the NHL represents a source of pride for the Punjabi community.

Hailing from a family with a strong sports background, Khaira's parents were prominent volleyball players in British Columbia during the 1980s. His brother, Sahvan Khaira, also has a passion for hockey, having played on the Calgary Dinos men's ice hockey team during the 2019-2020 season.