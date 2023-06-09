What is Kevin Weekes' net worth? Exploring how much the player-turned-analyst has earned in contracts

Kevin Weekes, the former professional ice hockey goalie turned studio analyst, has had a successful career both on and off the ice.

After playing for several teams in the NHL, Weekes transitioned to a career in broadcasting. With his contributions as a goaltender and his current roles as a studio analyst for NHL on the Fly and a color commentator for Hockey Night in Canada.

During his time as an NHL player, Weekes accumulated a substantial fortune. According to records, his career earnings amounted to an impressive US $12,602,500.

Weekes' salary history reveals a gradual increase in earnings over the years, reaching its peak during the 2003-2004 season when he earned $2,350,000.

Forbes estimates his net worth at $5 million.

Following his retirement from professional hockey, Weekes seamlessly transitioned into the world of sports broadcasting. He currently serves as a studio analyst for NHL on the Fly and a color commentator for Hockey Night in Canada.

Kevin Weekes' net worth salary for his broadcasting earnings or other investments and ventures is reported to be approximately $700,000.

A look into Kevin Weekes' NHL career

Kevin Weekes had a diverse and eventful career in the NHL as a goaltender. After being drafted 41st overall by the Florida Panthers in the 1993 NHL entry draft, he made his NHL debut during the 1997-1998 season (appearing in 11 games for the Panthers).

Following a trade to the Vancouver Canucks, he played 31 games over a season and a half before being traded to the New York Islanders midway through the 1999-2000 season.

In 2000-2001, Weekes joined the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he played until the 2001-2002 season. However, it was with the Carolina Hurricanes that Weekes had his most significant role as a starting goalie.

He was acquired by the Hurricanes in March 2002 and played a crucial part in their playoff run to the 2002 Stanley Cup Finals. During the playoffs, he recorded two shutouts and provided strong goaltending for the Hurricanes.

Weekes continued to be the Hurricanes' primary goaltender in the following season, playing in 51 games in 2002-2003 and 66 games in 2003-2004. Despite facing challenges, Weekes displayed resilience and determination throughout his career.

