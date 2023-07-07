What is the minimum NHL salary for a player in 2023? 

The minimum salary for NHL players in 2023 is $750,000. This figure is determined through collective bargaining between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) to ensure fair compensation for players.

Approximately 10% of players on a roster earned this minimum salary during the 2022-2023 season.

Players aged 24 and younger, signing entry-level contracts, have a minimum salary range of $750,000 to $925,000 for the same season.

These contracts often include performance bonuses that can significantly increase a player's earnings, potentially reaching close to $3 million. The contract length varies depending on the player's age.

The league minimum salary serves as a crucial income level for players, offering protection in case of unexpected early retirement due to injuries or other factors. With the average career length of a player being around five years, earning the minimum salary can still result in several million dollars, which, if managed wisely, can support players and their families for a lifetime.

As of the end of the 2022-2023 season, approximately 75 players earned the league minimum salary. This includes a mix of rookies, fringe NHL players, and veteran players nearing the end of their careers. Some notable veterans who have recently taken the league minimum include Zdeno Chara, Jason Spezza, and Joe Thornton.

While the league's minimum salary may be lower compared to other major North American sports leagues, players are still well compensated and protected through the collective bargaining agreement.

Who is the highest-earning NHL player of all time?

Sidney Crosby holds the top spot as the highest-earning player in National Hockey League history. Throughout his career, which began in 2005 and continues to this day, Crosby has amassed an estimated total cash salary compensation of $149,890,244.

His remarkable talent and longevity in the league have translated into significant financial success.

Following closely behind Crosby is Alex Ovechkin, the dynamic left winger for the Washington Capitals, with estimated career earnings of $138,220,893. Rounding out the top three is the legendary Jaromir Jagr, who has had a storied career spanning over 25 seasons and has earned an estimated $135,382,322 in cash salary.

These figures highlight the financial rewards that can come with a successful and enduring career in the league. While hockey salaries may not reach the astronomical levels seen in other major sports leagues, the dedication and skill of players like Crosby, Ovechkin, and Jagr have allowed them to secure tremendous earnings throughout their careers.

