What NHL team throws octopus? All you need to know about hockey team's longstanding tradition

In the world of NHL traditions, few are as unique and iconic as the Detroit Red Wings' Octopus throwing ritual. This peculiar practice has deep roots dating back to the 1952 playoffs and has since become a symbol of the team's pursuit of the Stanley Cup. Let's unravel the history and significance of this strange but beloved tradition.

Origins of the NHL's Octopus Tradition

The NHL's Octopus tradition was born on April 15, 1952, during the Red Wings' playoff run. The Cusimano brothers, Pete and Jerry, storeowners in Detroit's Eastern Market, decided to bring a touch of the bizarre to the game. With the belief that eight arms symbolized the eight wins needed to secure the Stanley Cup, they tossed an octopus onto the Olympia Stadium rink. Little did they know that they were initiating a ritual that would stand the test of time.

The Purple Mascot and Octopus Etiquette

The Red Wings embraced the tradition to such an extent that they adopted a purple octopus named Al as their unofficial mascot. During playoff runs, two Al mascots would hang proudly from the rafters of Joe Louis Arena, symbolizing the 16 wins needed for a Stanley Cup victory. Fans developed their own set of "octopus etiquette" to ensure a smooth and entertaining spectacle during games.

Beyond Hockey: The Octopus in Baseball

The Octopus tradition wasn't confined to the realm of the NHL. On October 4, 1987, during the last day of the MLB regular season, an octopus made its way onto the field at Tiger Stadium in Detroit.

This bizarre occurrence coincided with the Tigers' 1-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, securing the AL East division championship. The octopus had transcended its origins, becoming a symbol of Detroit sports fervor.

A Farewell at Joe Louis Arena

As the Red Wings bid farewell to their longtime home, Joe Louis Arena, fans made sure to give the iconic venue a proper send-off. During the final game in April 2017 against the New Jersey Devils, an astonishing 35 octopuses were thrown onto the ice, creating a sea of cephalopods that encapsulated the rich history and spirit of the Octopus tradition.

The Detroit Red Wings' Octopus tradition is more than a quirky NHL playoff ritual; it's a symbol of resilience, tradition, and the unyielding spirit of fans. From its humble beginnings in 1952 to the final farewell at Joe Louis Arena, the Octopus tradition has woven itself into the fabric of Detroit sports culture, leaving an indelible mark on the history of the Red Wings and the city they proudly represent.