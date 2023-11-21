What is NHL Thanksgiving curse? Looking at teams with best chances to break the curse this season

As Thanksgiving approaches, the haunting specter of the NHL Thanksgiving curse looms over teams that find themselves on the outside looking in. History suggests that teams not in the playoff picture by Thanksgiving face an uphill battle to secure a postseason berth. While there are varying opinions on the severity of this curse, one undeniable fact remains – the odds are stacked against those struggling teams. Despite the grim outlook, hope springs eternal for several franchises eager to defy the ominous trend this season.

Breaking the NHL Thanksgiving Curse: 5 teams with a shot at redemption

#1. New Jersey Devils

At the top of the list is the New Jersey Devils, a team boasting a stacked lineup featuring the dynamic duo of Timo Meier and Jack Hughes. Despite their sluggish start to the season, the Devils have the talent to turn things around. Improved production between the pipes could be the key to breaking free from the NHL Thanksgiving curse and emerging as a formidable force in the playoff race.

#2. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers' season began on a rocky note, but recent successes under coach Kris Knoblauch have rekindled hope. Armed with two of the top scorers in the NHL, the Oilers have the offensive firepower to surge back into contention in the Pacific Conference. If they can maintain their momentum, the Oilers might just be the team to defy the NHL Thanksgiving curse.

#3. Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators secured a pair of wins in Sweden, providing a respite from the noise in Ottawa. Despite their climb back into contention, there's work to be done. The lack of strong competition in the conference could work in their favor, offering the Senators a pathway to overcome their early-season struggles and prove the naysayers wrong.

#4. Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres' math is starting to look bleak, but the potential is undeniable. With one of the best goalie tandems and a promising young core, the Sabres have the ingredients for a turnaround. While a rough start has hampered their season, a recent win suggests a glimmer of hope. If they can build on this momentum, the Sabres might just break the NHL Thanksgiving curse.

#5. Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild have endured a rough start, but their experience could be the catalyst for a mid-season turnaround. With a seasoned roster, the Wild have the potential to shake off their early struggles and climb back into playoff contention. As Thanksgiving approaches, the Wild might just surprise the hockey world by defying the odds.