What is Patrice Bergeron's salary? Exploring the contract details of the Boston Bruins captain

Patrice Bergeron is the star center for the Boston Bruins in the National Hockey League.

The Quebec native inked a one-year contract with the Bruins for $5 million on August 8, 2022. The contract carries a cap hit of $2.5 million, with $1 million as a signing bonus. By the end of the 2022-23 season, Patrice Bergeron will be an unrestricted free agent when he turns 37.

The Bruins captain started his hockey career playing in the minor leagues. In 2001, Bergeron was selected in the fifth round of the QMJHL Draft, following his participation in AAA Bantam hockey with the Sainte-Foy Gouverneurs.

In the following years, Bergeron played A hockey for the Seminaire St-Francois Blizzard.

Patrice Bergeron was drafted in the second round of the 2003 NHL entry draft with the 45th overall pick by the Boston Bruins. The young hockey professional signed a three-year contract with the Boston Bruins for $1.5 million, with a $515,333 cap hit.

A glance into Patrice Bergeron's career stats and achievements

Throughout 19 seasons, Patrice Bergeron has 1,040 Pts in 1,294 games and 127 playoff Pts in 167 GP.

In 2011, Bergeron's professional hockey accomplishments led him to join the prestigious Triple Gold Club. This meant he had won a Stanley Cup, an Olympic gold medal, and a World Championship.

During the final game of the Stanley Cup series that year (against the Vancouver Canucks), Bergeron notably scored two goals, including the game-winning goal, securing the championship for his team.

Bergeron's exceptional skills as a two-way forward have earned him numerous accolades.

One such is the Frank J. Selke Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL forward with the best defensive abilities. Bergeron has won this trophy an impressive five times, the most in NHL history.

Bergeron has been nominated for the Selke Trophy a record 11 times, further cementing his reputation as one of the most talented players in the league's history.

