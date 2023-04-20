What is Paul Stastny's salary? Exploring the contract details of Carolina Hurricanes player

Paul Stastny, the Carolina Hurricanes center, is a fan-favorite who has taken the world by storm with impressive performances over the years.

The 37-year-old hockey professional was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the 2005 NHL entry draft with the 44th overall pick.

Stastny has signed six contracts in 17 seasons for $88.8 million, starting with the Avalanche's three-year deal worth $2.5 million.

Stastny’s current one-year $2 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes carries a cap hit of $1.5 million. The Hurricanes left-winger has a performance bonus of $500,000 for the 2022-23 season, with $2 million as the annual average salary.

Paul Stastny enjoyed an illustrious career with the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Winnipeg Jets, and Vegas Golden Knights.

Stastny was chosen for the NHL All-Star Game for the first time during the 2007–08 season. Unfortunately, a medical procedure that removed his appendix prevented him from participating in the game.

He has also played in several international competitions, including the 2004 Viking Cup, the 2007 IIHF World Championship, and the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.

Paul Stastny, holds an impressive record of 882 points in 1,145 games and 70 points in 105 playoff games. The 37-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent by the end of the 2022-23 season.

Paul Stastny’s early career

Paul Stastny #26 of the Carolina Hurricanes looks on prior to the game against the Columbus Blue Jacket

Stastny began his hockey career with the River City Lancers in the United States Hockey League.

He played there for two seasons and amassed an outstanding 107 points in 113 games. The Lancers advanced to the playoffs and finished fourth in the West Division during the 2002–03 season.

He later enrolled at the University of Denver and began playing ice hockey there in 2004. Stastny was essential to the Pioneers' success in capturing the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Championship during his first year with the team.

Stastny was then drafted in 2005 by the Avalanche.

