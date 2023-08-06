What is PBX Pickleball? How many former NHL players are registered to play in this league?

PBX Pickleball is an exciting venture that brings retired professional athletes together, offering unique experiences for both players and fans. The initiative consists of four distinct experiences that aim to harness the talent and spirit of former sports stars who have now become avid pickleball enthusiasts.

The first experience, PBX Tour, showcases retired athletes who previously competed at the highest levels in their respective sports. These athletes now represent their former sports in PBX Pickleball tournaments, entertaining audiences both in person and through television broadcasts and digital media.

The second experience, PBX Pro-Ams, allows amateur pickleball players to play alongside and against former male and female stars of major sports teams. These exciting events align with professional pickleball tour stops and often occur adjacent to the PBX Tour tournaments.

PBX Pickleball has notably partnered with the NHL Alumni Association, a strategic move that has already attracted several former Stanley Cup Champions to the sport.

Well-known athletes like Dave Bolland, Patrick Sharp, Kris Draper, and Fredrik Modin are among those who have joined as PBX Pros. Even current NHL General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen of the Columbus Blue Jackets has embraced the opportunity to become a PBX Pro.

Paul Holmgren, a former NHL player and co-founder of PBX Pickleball, expressed his excitement about the initiative in a statement. He highlighted that Pickleball offers amateurs the chance to compete alongside some of the best players and personalities from various sports, including hockey, baseball, football, and basketball.

Exploring PBX Pickleball's explosive popularity

The popularity of pickleball has been on the rise, with more than 36 million people playing the sport last year, according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals. With the formation of the professional league of pickleballers, PBX Pickleball, the sport is set to reach new heights.

Pickleball courts have been springing up all over South Florida, gaining popularity among members of the Florida Panthers coaching staff and front office in recent years. The sport's wacky combination of tennis, ping pong, and pickles has captured the attention of the nation, leading to a surge in interest.

As Pickleball continues to grow and expand, it remains to be seen if the professional league will enjoy the same rapid and astronomical success as the amateur ranks of the sport.

However, with the involvement of retired professional athletes and the support of organizations like the NHL Alumni Association, the future looks promising. The development of Pickleball as a vibrant and exciting addition to the sports landscape.