What pick was Wayne Gretzky drafted at? All about The Great One's unexpected draft journey

Wayne Gretzky, widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time, had an extraordinary NHL career that spanned over two decades. However, what makes his story even more remarkable is the fact that he was never drafted into the NHL.

In 1978, despite not being selected by the first two teams in the Ontario Major Junior Hockey League Midget draft, Gretzky's exceptional skills on the ice had already started to turn heads. He was eventually chosen by the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds with their third pick.

Gretzky's desire to play at a higher level than Major Junior led to frustration, and he even considered playing professionally in Sweden while waiting for his NHL eligibility.

However, the World Hockey Association (WHA) provided an opportunity for young players to enter professional hockey before the NHL's minimum age requirement of 20. In June 1978, Gretzky signed a 7-year, $1.75 million personal services contract with the Indianapolis Racers of the WHA.

After the WHA's merger talks with the NHL failed, Gretzky played eight games for the Racers before his contract was sold to the Edmonton Oilers, where he truly made his mark. Thus, Wayne Gretzky entered the NHL without ever being drafted, going on to become a hockey legend and solidifying his status as "The Great One."

Wayne Gretzky’s Stanley Cup Journey

Gretzky joined the Edmonton Oilers in 1979, and at that time, people couldn't foresee the extent of his future greatness. His exceptional skills, speed, intelligence, and game control were evident to everyone.

In the 1982-83 season, the Edmonton Oilers made it to the finals but were defeated by the New York Islanders. However, the following season (1983-84), they reached the finals again and emerged victorious with a 5-2 win. Gretzky played a crucial role by scoring four goals in the last two games.

Moving on to the 1984-85 season, the team faced the Philadelphia Flyers in the finals. The Oilers dominated the series and Gretzky delivered an admirable performance, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in the last four games.

The 1985-86 season saw a rematch between the Edmonton Oilers and the Philadelphia Flyers in the finals, resulting in a 3-1 victory for Edmonton. Wayne Gretzky excelled in his role as a team player throughout that season.

In the subsequent campaign, the Edmonton Oilers clashed with the Boston Bruins in the finals. This marked their fifth appearance in the finals, and the team's confidence was soaring. They secured a 6-3 win, and Wayne Gretzky's performance was particularly noteworthy. He accumulated a total of 11 points, including three goals and eight assists.

