What is Rick Bowness' salary? Exploring the contract details of the Winnipeg Jets coach

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness was born on January 25, 1955, in Moncton, New Brunswick. The NHL coach also had a successful hockey career from 1975 to 1984.

Bowness signed a three-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets worth $8 million in July 2022. Bowness' salary is $2.5 million for the campaign.

Rick Bowness has a rich coaching history, having managed the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Rick Bowness' coaching history

Bowness began his head coaching career with the Winnipeg Jets' AHL affiliate, the Sherbrooke Jets, in 1982. Bowness was a player-coach with the club, but stepped down after a tough season.

He became the first head coach of the Moncton Hawks in 1987 and led the team to sixth in the North Division. Bowness returned to the NHL in the next campaign, when the Jets fired Dan Maloney. However, after a poor season, the Jets looked elsewhere for leadership.

Bowness then coached the Maine Mariners (affiliate of the Boston Bruins). Though the Mariners did not make the playoffs in the two campaigns he coached them, he did enough to become the Bruins head coach in the 1991 season.

Boston finished second in the Adams Division in his lone campaign, winning a playoff game before losing to the Stanley Cup-bound Pittsburgh Penguins.

Rick Bowness moved on to the Ottawa Senators and was their head coach from 1992-1996), before joing the New York Islanders, where he stayed until 1998.

From February 2004 to August 2005, he was the Arizona Coyotes head coach, after which he coached the Vancouver Canucks (as an assistant and associate coach from 2006-2013).

From 2013 until this season, the former Atlanta Flames star filled various coaching roles with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars until 2019. He took over the head coach role in Dallas and made the postseason in the 2021 season.

Bowness stepped away when his contract expired, before being hired by the Jets this campaign.

