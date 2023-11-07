What's wrong with Connor McDavid? Breaking down possible reasons for Oilers star's poor start to season

Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers were expected to be one of the top teams in the NHL and a Stanley Cup favorite this season, but that simply hasn't been the case.

Despite having arguably the best player in the NHL on their roster, through 11 games, McDavid and his team have struggled. The Oilers are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks and are now 2-8-1 to begin the season. Their making the playoffs is now up in the air.

Although Edmonton has primarily struggled this season because of its goaltending, another major factor is Connor McDavid not playing his best. Even though he has 10 points in nine games, McDavid isn't playing like himself.

McDavid is -4 this season and has been held pointless in two of his last three games. But one definite reason for him not playing at the level he did last season is his health.

McDavid missed two games this season due to an upper-body injury, which was a bit of a mystery. He was able to return for the Heritage Classic, and although some media members have questioned if he's healthy, McDavid confirmed he's alright.

“Yep," McDavid said when asked if he's 100 percent healthy.

Although McDavid claims he's healthy, he also knows he hasn't played at the level he wants to:

"It certainly could be better, not at the level I expect myself to be at."

Is Connor McDavid forced to do too much?

The other reason for McDavid's struggles this season could be because the Edmonton Oilers are forcing their captain to do too much.

Along with Edmonton's offense running through McDavid, with the Oilers falling behind in games so often, it allows the teams to defend Edmonton differently. When teams get ahead, they no longer have to take chances or go on these rushes and instead can focus on their defense and match lines, which has worked by shutting down McDavid.

So, as long as McDavid may not be 100 percent and Edmonton continues to trail in games, it will be hard for the Canadian to repeat last year's success.