What's wrong with Jonathan Huberdeau? Analyzing $84,000,000 Calgary Flames forward's struggling season

Jonathan Huberdeau's struggles with the Calgary Flames have left fans, analysts and even the player himself scratching their heads. Last July, the hockey world was rocked by the surprising trade that sent Huberdeau, along with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, from the Florida Panthers to the Flames in exchange for the rugged forward Matthew Tkachuk. The Flames, led by then-General Manager Brad Treliving, wasted no time securing Huberdeau's future with an eight-year, $84 million contract extension.

However, the highly anticipated debut season with the Flames has been nothing short of disastrous for Huberdeau. In 79 games, he managed only 55 points, a significant drop from his previous performance, setting an NHL record for the single biggest decline in points with a 60-point differential.

The hope was that a change in coaching staff, with former assistant Ryan Huska taking over from Sutter, would pave the way for a Huberdeau resurgence. Unfortunately, the statistics tell a different story. Compared to the same point in the previous season, Huberdeau's goal and assist numbers are even worse. With just four goals, 11 assists and a dismal -14 rating, he is on pace for a mere 36 points.

To make matters worse, the last 11 games have been a statistical nightmare for Huberdeau, recording zero goals and zero assists. This dramatic decline in production drew unsettling comparisons to Jonathan Cheechoo, a former Maurice Richard Trophy winner. Cheechoo's stellar 56-goal season in 2005-06, largely credited to Joe Thornton's acquisition, was followed by a gradual decline, scoring 37 goals the next season and eventually exiting the league less than a decade later.

The baffling nature of Jonathan Huberdeau's decline raises questions about its origins. Is it a result of the change in scenery, the pressure of living up to a massive contract, or perhaps lingering effects from an undisclosed injury? Whatever the cause, the Flames find themselves tied to Huberdeau for several seasons with a hefty financial commitment.

Jonathan Huberdeau's remarks on his approach

Despite the frustration and humiliation of sitting on the bench during last month's game against the Nashville Predators, Jonathan Huberdeau remained resilient and focused on the bigger picture. He emphasized that it was a coaching decision and that blame should not be assigned:

"Yeah, I always want to look forward," he said [via The Hockey News]. "Can't think in the past. It's just frustration, obviously. It's humiliating. You don't want to be sitting on the bench and see your guys work hard on the ice."

Huberdeau is ready to put this challenging experience behind him and continue making significant contributions on the ice.