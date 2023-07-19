What is the smallest city with an NHL team? Remembering the end of one of the league's most celebrated teams

The smallest city with an NHL team is Winnipeg, Canada, home of the Winnipeg Jets. The city has a population of 778,489 (according to a 2016 census).

The Jets have a storied history for a city of that size, but are yet to win a Stanley Cup. They have, however, won the Avco World Trophy three times, back in the 1970s.

Winnipeg, interestingly, is not the smallest city to ever host an NHL team. That honor goes to Quebec City.

The Quebec Nordiques were established in the World Hockey Association (WHA), and when the league joined the NHL in 1979, the Nordiques came along too. The population of the city was 568,000 in 1980.

It didn't exactly go to plan from the off for the Nordiques. A dispersal draft forced them to let go all but three players, and the Nordiques were the second-worst team in the league in their first season.

Quebec City side played hard in their home venue, the Colisee de Quebec, winning the hearts of NHL fans with their blue, white and red uniforms. Things picked up, and the Nordiques made the playoffs seven years in a row.

They had a fierce rivalry with the Montreal Canadiens, due to the location of the two cities, as well as the playoff format. If Quebec was to get to the conference finals, they would almost always have to face Montreal Canadiens or the Boston Bruins on the way.

Known as the "Battle of Quebec," the rivalry celebrated the two cities' vibrant hockey cultures.

The Quebec Nordiques endured severe financial difficulties throughout their existence despite their on-ice success. Compared to larger locations, Quebec City's revenue streams were constrained by its modest market size. The Nordiques struggled to maintain financial stability as the league expanded and the price of running a successful team rose.

The team's difficulties worsened, sparking discussions about moving in the early 1990s. Despite the team’s efforts, it was financially impossible for Quebec City to build a new arena.

The Nordiques, who had played for 23 seasons, bid goodbye to their devoted supporters in 1995 and moved to Denver, Colorado, where they became the Colorado Avalanche.

Will the Quebec Nordiques return to the NHL?

Premier Francois Legault's administration in Quebec has shown a strong desire to bring back an NHL team to Quebec City. With a sincere desire to see professional hockey back in their cherished city, Premier Legault invited discussion with the league.

Government representatives recently met with Commissioner Gary Bettman to examine the prospects for the famous Quebec Nordiques' comeback. However, they received some discouraging news from the meeting with Commissioner Bettman.

The committee stated that there is no requirement for a team to be established in Quebec City. This setback suggests that the Quebec Nordiques is not returning to the NHL anytime soon.

