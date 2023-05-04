Snoop Dogg is making headlines once again, but this time it's not for his music or acting career.

The legendary rapper and entrepreneur has set his sights on the NHL team, the Ottawa Senators. He is making a serious bid to become part of their ownership group. With a net worth valued at $300 million, Snoop has proven to be a shrewd businessman. His latest venture is no different.

Snoop's interest in hockey goes back 25 years. He has demonstrated his love for the sport in various ways over the years. He's worn hockey jerseys in music videos, commentated on NHL broadcasts, and performed at hockey events, including the 2017 All-Star Game. Owning a team is a whole new level of involvement. Snoop is excited about the opportunity to change the face of hockey.

Snoop Dogg has big plans for the Senators, should he and Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Neko Sparks successfully purchase the team. In addition to becoming part of the ownership group, Snoop wants to build a youth hockey program to help young kids get into the game.

His plan is to build a Snoop Youth Hockey League outside of Canada to help at-risk youth develop a passion for the sport.

Snoop believes that there is a void in hockey in America. He wants to fill that void by introducing the sport to young kids who might not otherwise have access to it. He has experience building successful youth sports programs, including a youth football league that has sent over 20,000 kids to Division 1 NCAA programs. Snoop believes that through sports, kids can become more organized, and family-oriented, and find ways to do great things.

He isn't the only celebrity interested in purchasing the Ottawa Senators. Ryan Reynolds and the Remington Group recently placed a $1 billion bid to purchase the franchise.

Snoop Dogg's Rise to Fame

Snoop Dogg, born Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr., is an American rapper and musician known for his unique style of gangster rap. He was born on October 20, 1971, in Long Beach, California. Despite his early brushes with the law, Snoop Dogg pursued a career in hip-hop and caught the attention of rapper Dr. Dre.

He quickly became a prominent figure in the genre, with his distinctive voice and lyrics featured on Dr. Dre's hit singles. His debut album, Doggystyle, became a number-one hit on the Billboard 200 chart and cemented his place as one of the most influential rappers of the 1990s.

