What was Tony Esposito's cause of death? Revisiting Blackhawks Hall of Famer's battle with terminal illness

On August 10, 2021, the hockey world bid a somber farewell to one of its iconic figures, Tony Esposito. The pioneering Hall of Fame goaltender spent the majority of his illustrious 16-year career guarding the net for the Chicago Blackhawks. His passing came after a brief but valiant battle with pancreatic cancer, leaving a void in the hearts of fans and the entire hockey community.

Pancreatic cancer is a form of cancer that originates from the abnormal growth of cells within the pancreas, an organ situated behind the lower portion of the stomach. The pancreas plays a crucial role in producing enzymes that aid in food digestion and hormones that regulate blood sugar levels. Esposito fought the battle hard but couldn't make it.

Esposito made his debut in professional hockey with the Montreal Canadiens during the 1968-69 season, playing 13 games for the team. However, fate took a significant turn when the Chicago Blackhawks acquired Esposito for a mere $25,000.

It didn't take long for Esposito to make his mark in Chicago. His unique butterfly style and remarkable skills between the pipes helped propel the Blackhawks to first place. During that incredible season, he posted a remarkable 2.17 goals-against average and an astounding 15 shutouts, a modern record for an NHL goaltender.

In recognition of his outstanding rookie season, Esposito was honored with the Calder Trophy as the NHL's Rookie of the Year and the prestigious Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the top goaltender. He would go on to win the Vezina again in 1972 and 1974.

Esposito's impact on the Chicago Blackhawks was profound. He helped guide the team to the playoffs in 14 seasons and played a pivotal role in their Stanley Cup Final appearances in 1971 and 1973, even though they fell short each time, facing his former team, the Montreal Canadiens.

Esposito remains Chicago's career leader with 418 wins and an astounding 74 shutouts. His overall record of 423-306-151 ranks among the top ten in NHL history. In recognition of his remarkable career, Esposito was rightfully inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1988, an honor he shares with his older brother Phil.

The Chicago Blackhawks honored Esposito's enduring legacy by retiring his jersey number, No. 35, on November 20, 1988. They paid tribute to him again on March 19, 2008. Additionally, in 2017, Esposito was selected by the NHL as one of the "100 Greatest Players in NHL History,".

Esposito's legacy extends beyond the rink. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, sons Mark and Jason, and grandchildren.