What are the top 5 longest games in NHL history?

As the clock wound down in the fourth overtime in the NHL Eastern Conference Final in Raleigh on Friday morning, Matthew Tkachuk threw a wrister over the glove of Fredrik Andersen to give the Florida Panthers a Game 1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

Tkachuk's goal ended a four-overtime marathon that lasted until 12.7 seconds were left in the period, the longest game in both Florida and Carolina's franchise history.

“We didn’t even know what overtime we were in,” Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg said.

Thursday's Game 1 battle was the sixth-longest game in NHL history. Shocking that it wasn't higher on that list, especially for those standing in the arena.

So, what are the five games that rank above this?

The top 5 longest games in NHL history

#5 2003: Anaheim Mighty Ducks at Dallas Stars

The Anaheim Mighty Ducks and Dallas Stars battled to a 3-3 draw through 60 minutes at Reunion Arena in Dallas during the 2003 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It wasn't until the 0:48 mark of the fifth overtime that the Ducks pounced on a Marty Turco turnover behind the net and Petr Sykora slammed home the game-winner to give Anaheim the Game 1 win.

Total game time: 140:48

#4 2020: Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning

The Blue Jackets and Lightning faced off in Game 1 of the first round during the 2020 playoffs. In front of zero fans in the Toronto bubble, the two teams began the game in the middle of the day but did not finish it until well into the night. In fact, the following games taking place in the Western Conference were nearly finished before we had a game-winner in this one.

At 10:27 of the fifth overtime, Brayden Point found a loose puck after a blocked shot and sent a wrist shot into the top corner from the high slot.

Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made 85 saves on 88 shots in the loss, the most stops in one game in NHL history.

Total game time: 150:27

#3 2000: Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins

Game 4 of the 2000 second round was a doozy between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 1-1 draw was finally broken at 12:01 of the fifth overtime, as Flyers forward Keith Primeau made a beautiful cut back to the middle of the ice and fired a wrist shot inside the near post to give Philadelphia the 2-1 victory and tie the series at one game a piece.

Total game time: 152:01

#2 1933: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs

The first, and one of only two games to ever enter the sixth overtime came in 1933 between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. Game 5 of the semifinals was finally decided when Maple Leafs right wing Ken Doraty scored the winner 4:46 into the sixth overtime.

The Game 5 victory gave Toronto their third win of the series and sent the Leafs to the Final.

Total game time: 164:46

#1 1936: Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Maroons

Believe it or not, the longest game in NHL history was scoreless until the 16:30 mark of the sixth overtime.

In Game 1 of the semifinals, the Red Wings and Maroons battled to a 0-0 tie all the way to the ninth period of hockey. It took 116 minutes and 30 seconds of overtime to finally find a winner.

In the final five minutes of the sixth OT, Detroit winger Mud Bruneteau finally beat a goaltender to give the Red Wings a 1-0 series lead and put an end to both the longest game and the longest scoreless draw in NHL history.

Total game time: 176:30

Will the NHL ever see a longer game?

