What will Damon Severson bring to the Columbus Blue Jackets? Analyzing the defenseman's latest move

On Friday, the New Jersey Devils announced a trade, sending long-time defenseman Damon Severson to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.

Severson has agreed to sign an eight-year contract extension worth $50 million with Columbus. The contract will carry a $6.25 million average annual value.

Severson is the second pending free agent to be traded to the Blue Jackets in less than 72 hours, joining Ivan Provorov, who came over from the Philadelphia Flyers earlier this week.

Severson was the longest-tenured Devils player, skating in the Garden State since 2012. In 647 games over nine seasons with the Devils, the defender recorded 58 goals and 263 points. He was a -120 during that time.

So what will the veteran defenseman bring to the Columbus Blue Jackets?

Damon Severson brings experience and top-four value to Columbus Blue Jackets

Damon Severson was a bottom-pair defender for the Devils, who had one of the deepest blue lines in the NHL this season. In Columbus, the 28-year-old will bring far more value and should play a bigger role.

Columbus greatly underachieved this season. After acquiring hot commodity Johnny Gaudreau last summer, along with Patrick Laine a few years prior, the Jackets were expected to compete.

Instead, they finished second to only the Anaheim Ducks for the lowest points total in the regular season. Now, Columbus has brought in some more talent, a new Head Coach in Mike Babcock, and has raised its expectations once again.

Provorov will be a top-four defender on the left side. That means that Damon Severson should fit in a similar role on the right side.

Severson provides defensive stability along with offensive potential. His passing is elite and he should excel at stretching the ice to Gaudreau and Laine. He is also more than capable of converting on his chances.

"Damon is a versatile defenseman who has great vision, moves the puck extremely well, has good size, and can play heavy minutes at both ends of the ice," Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said. "We are excited to have him join the Blue Jackets, as he will be a very important part of our blue line for many years to come."

Damon Severson is coming off a six-year, $25 million in 2017. The full breakdown of his new contract is as follows:

Yr 1: $6M + $2M signing bonus

Yr 2: $6M + $2M

Yr 3: $5.5M + $2M

Yr 4: $4.1M + $2M

Yr 5: $3.3M + $1.8M

Yr 6: $4.1M + $1M

Yr 7: $5.1M

Yr 8: $5.1M

