What will the New Jersey Devils goaltending look like in 2023-24? 

The New Jersey Devils were let down by their goaltending in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After finishing third in the NHL standings after the regular season, the Devils defeated the New York Rangers. However, they to Carolina in only five games. In both of the series, the Devils' goalies were the story, and often not a positive one.

Heading into next season, GM Tom Fitzgerald has some decisions to make. Let's look at the options and analyze the smartest approach to the New Jersey Devils goaltending situation.

New Jersey Devils have multiple goaltending options next season

Vitek Vanecek

It is easy to forget because of the way things ended, but Vitek Vanecek was the savior for the New Jersey Devils. After New Jersey finished with bottom-of-the-barrel goaltending in 2021-22, Vanecek came in. He became the second NJ netminder to record 30 wins. In the playoffs, however, Vanceck really struggled.

After allowing nine goals on 61 shots (.852 save percentage) in two games against the New York Rangers, Vanecek lost his crease to Akira Schmid in Game 3. Schmid was excellent to finish out the series. But even when Vaneck got another shot with the Devils against Carolina, he was not up to the task. He recorded a sub-900 performance in all but one outing.

Akira Schmid

Schmid is the clear future in net for New Jersey. The recently turned 23-year-old started 14 regular-season games. He recorded a .922 save percentage and 2.14 goals-against average. In the postseason, Schmid was not expected to be a factor. But when Vanecek struggled, it was the youngster or nothing. Schmid saved the Devils' season.

After going down 2-0 to the Rangers, Schmid won three straight games, finishing with an elite .976 save percentage and one shutout over that span. The Devils ended up winning the series in seven, with another Schmid shutout.

Schmid was far from perfect in the second round against Carolina, but should be NHL-ready next season.

Mackenzie Blackwood

Blackwood had a tough 2022-23 season. Not only did he miss huge chunks of time with injury, but when he returned at the end of the year, he severely underperformed.

Blackwood has had injury trouble his whole career. He has not played well on a consistent basis, and the team seems to have better options.

Jonathan Bernier

Many people forget that Jonathan Bernier is still on the Devils' roster. After missing games due to a hip injury, Bernier underwent season-ending surgery on Jan. 4 and was placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. While the hope is that Bernier can return to full play after the first 10 games (LTIR rules), New Jersey would need to be certain of his future. The 34-year-old is set to become a free agent on July 1.

It is unlikely that he will return to the Devils.

New Jersey Devils best goaltending strategy next season

The New Jersey Devils should not overthink the situation. Looking at the stats and facts above, the decision should be a relatively easy one.

Akira Schmid is the future, and Vitek Vanecek is the best option for the present (signed for two more seasons). Unless the Devils are interested in a trade to stack their crease (like Connor Hellebuyck), that is the duo that should take the ice in 2023-24.

