What will be the next big NHL trade after Alex DeBrincat? 

With the recent Alex DeBrincat trade between the Ottawa Senators and the Detroit Red Wings stirring up the NHL trade market, fans and analysts are eagerly anticipating the next big moves. As the dust settles, attention turns to three prominent players who could be on the move: Connor Hellebuyck, Erik Karlsson, and William Nylander.

Let's explore potential destinations for each player and analyze the likelihood of a significant trade occurring.

Which big NHL trade piece is next to move?

Connor Hellebuyck

The Winnipeg Jets goalie has reportedly requested a trade out of Winnipeg, indicating a desire for a change. Hellebuyck's exceptional goaltending skills make him an attractive asset for numerous teams. Potential suitors could include the Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, or the Toronto Maple Leafs, who all may be looking for a reliable netminder. The Jets, however, will likely seek a significant return.

Erik Karlsson

The San Jose Sharks defenseman, the current Norris Trophy winner, has expressed his desire to be traded. Karlsson's exceptional offensive abilities and playoff experience make him an intriguing target for teams aiming to bolster their blue line. Potential destinations for Karlsson could include the Seattle Kraken, Detroit Red Wings, or the Florida Panthers.

These teams possess the necessary cap space and the roster strength to accommodate Karlsson's salary demands. A trade involving Karlsson would likely involve a package of young talent, draft picks, and potentially an NHL-ready player.

William Nylander

The contract negotiations between William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs have reached an impasse, with both the team and player reportedly far apart on terms and salary. As a result, a trade involving Nylander seems increasingly plausible.

Teams in need of scoring depth and capable of accommodating Nylander's contract demands could be potential suitors. The Calgary Flames may be interested in acquiring Nylander's offensive talents.

As the upcoming NHL season approaches, the trade market will likely heat up, and the situations involving Hellebuyck, Karlsson, and Nylander will garner increased attention.

