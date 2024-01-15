When the Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin refused to elaborate on Seattle controversy involving an intoxicated woman, her missing passport

In September 2023, Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin spoke about his abrupt departure during the April 2023 playoff series against the Seattle Kraken. He had done so while addressing reporters after the opening day of training camp.

According to Peter Baugh of The Athletic, Nichushkin said,

“It was family reasons. I know you guys want to find something there but there’s nothing really interesting. I think we should close it. It’s a new season right now. We have to focus on that.”

The controversy unfolded when team physician Bradley Changstrom encountered an intoxicated woman during a routine check on Nichushkin in the team's Seattle hotel, leading to a 9-1-1 call. Despite Nichushkin's departure and the woman's claim that her passport was taken, no further police investigation occurred.

Nichushkin, cautious not to delve into specifics, declined to comment on the passport issue. He said,

“I told you, let’s close it. I don’t want to talk about it.”

Changstrom is no longer associated with the Avalanche medical team, raising questions about the decision's origin.

The forward, who missed the final five games of the playoff series, revealed that his departure was a mutual decision between him and the Avalanche.

While the specifics of the Seattle incident remain elusive, Valeri Nichushkin's focus was on the Avalanche's progress this season. But the recent reports on his health are not looking good.

Valeri Nichushkin's unexpected NHL Player Assistance Program Stint

Adrian Dater, as an inside source, drew attention to Valeri Nichushkin’s absence from the Colorado Avalanche lineup. Initially considered a doubt against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday due to sickness, he might be back in the National Hockey League Player Assistance Program with no projected comeback date.

"This is not official yet, but I'm hearing Valeri Nichushkin is back in the NHL player assistance program, out indefinitely"

Expand Tweet

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar hinted at these developments on Twitter. What was initially attributed to illness by play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey appears to be a more complex situation.

Expand Tweet

If Dater's information is accurate, Nichushkin's return to the NHL Player Assistance Program indicates a prolonged absence with no specified return date. However, this is a disappointment for the Avalanche, with Nichushkin having exceptional performances that earned him 22 goals and 20 assists in the overall season by just playing 40 matches.

Although Nichushkin has been a successful player on the ice, he has also had to fight challenges off the ice such as a hotel room controversy during his team’s Stanley Cup playoffs in April 2023.