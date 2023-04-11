When Calgary Flames’ coach Darryl Sutter fractured his skull while working on a farm 

Darryl Sutter, the current head coach of the Calgary Flames, had an accident on Feb. 23, 1997. The former Chicago Blackhawks player fell from a height of 12 feet while trying to fix an overhead door on an Alberta farm. Sutter was severely injured with a fractured skull and a broken shoulder blade from the fall.

The former ice star remained unconscious after the fall. After gaining back his senses, Sutter found himself bleeding heavily. He somehow managed to return home. A friend took Sutter to the nearest Viking hospital, where he lay unconscious for a long span of time until bouncing back to normal life to some extent.

His skull was fractured in more than one place and he had a broken shoulder blade. Darryl Sutter underwent brain scans and required medication at the Edmonton, Alberta, hospital. In various interviews, Sutter revealed his situation, stating that he did not remember anything for four to five days while dealing with the injury.

The Calgary coach also said that his condition went downhill to the extent where he could not have a single morsel of food for 16 days. After standing firm as a 39-year-old with skull injuries, Sutter chose to continue his coaching career with the Blackhawks until he decided to let go after some time to attend to his son Christopher, who has Down’s Syndrome.

Sutter was the Calgary Flames' head coach from 2002 to 2006. He rejoined the team as a coach in 2021.

Darryl Sutter’s journey as head coach in the NHL

NHL head coach Darryl Sutter recently celebrated his 700th win in the regular season during a victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Sutter started his coaching career in 1992-93. The first NHL team to seek his guidance was the Chicago Blackhawks (1992-1995). He then moved on to San Jose (1997-2002) and guided the Los Angeles Kings as a mentor (2011-2017).

The Calgary Flames saw their best days on the ice under Sutter’s guidance (2002- 2006). After a short separation from the Flames, Sutter reunited with the team in 2021 and will continue to serve them in the upcoming years as well.

Poll : 0 votes