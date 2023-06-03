Montreal Canadiens goaltender, Carey Price, has emerged as a prominent critic of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's proposed gun law. he has lent his voice to the concerns raised by hunters and firearms enthusiasts. In an Instagram post, Carey Price boldly labeled the law as "unjust," adding his influential voice to the growing dissent.

The law, known as Bill C-21, aims to implement several new measures. The measures include a ban on the purchase and importation of handguns and "assault-style" firearms, stricter penalties for firearms smuggling, and the introduction of a "red flag" law. The law allows the temporary seizure of guns from individuals deemed to pose a risk. While Trudeau has assured that the legislation won't impact hunting weapons, he emphasizes the necessity of preventing firearms designed for mass harm from circulating.

The recent amendment, expanding the list of prohibited firearms, has intensified criticism from various hunting groups, notably those in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. These groups argue that the proposed legislation would unjustly criminalize law-abiding hunters, farmers, and target shooters, limiting their access to firearms for legitimate purposes.

By vocally opposing the bill, Carey Price has amplified the concerns that the proposed law may infringe on their rights as responsible firearm owners.

However, supporters of the law believe that the amendments are essential to curb the proliferation of assault weapons and prevent future tragedies. They argue that stronger regulations are necessary to protect public safety and prevent loopholes that may allow banned firearms to resurface in the market.

As Bill C-21 progresses through the parliamentary committee, Prime Minister Trudeau has implemented a temporary freeze on handgun sales until the legislation is passed. The ongoing debate highlights the intricate challenge of striking a balance between ensuring public safety and addressing the concerns and interests of firearm owners in Canada.

Carey Price's dominating the 2015 NHL awards and making history

Carey Price's exceptional talent and achievements in the world of hockey have firmly established him as a remarkable figure in the sport. His success was showcased at the prestigious 2015 NHL Awards. Price appeared comfortable and poised in front of the renowned red backdrop of the MGM Grand Hotel. The venue has hosted renowned performers like Barbra Streisand, Cirque du Soleil, and David Copperfield.

During the memorable evening, Price made history by winning the Hart Trophy, Vezina Trophy, and Ted Lindsay Trophy. He became the first goaltender since Dominik Hasek in 1998 to achieve this remarkable feat. Additionally, he shared the William H. Jennings Trophy with Corey Crawford of the Chicago Blackhawks, further solidifying his status as an exceptional goaltender.

Price's passion for the sport runs in the family, with his father, Jerry Price, having been a draft pick for the Philadelphia Flyers in 1978. Although Jerry never reached the NHL, he played professionally and later worked as a goaltending consultant in the Western Hockey League with Tri-City.

Carey Price's journey to professional hockey saw him excel in the junior ranks, particularly during his time with Tri-City. His skillful butterfly-style goaltending drew inspiration from the legendary Patrick Roy. His impressive performance led to accolades such as being named WHL Goaltender of the Year in 2007 and Canadian Hockey League Goaltender of the Year in 2008.

Price's talent and determination extended to the American Hockey League. He helped the Hamilton Bulldogs win the Calder Cup in 2007 and was honored as the playoff MVP. Following his draft selection by the Montreal Canadiens in 2005, Price made his NHL debut during the 2007-2008 season, recording an impressive 24-12-3 record in 41 games.

