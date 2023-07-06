Carrie Underwood is one of the most accomplished and well-known country artists in the world. Chris Jericho is one of the best wrestlers ever to have graced the squared circle. He has won multiple championships all round the world and was famous for his runs in WCW and WWE.

What do these two very famous celebs have in common though? A love for hockey.

Jericho's father was a former player and loves the Winnipeg Jets. He loves them so much that he laid down a challenge against Carrie Underwood during the 2018 playoffs.

Underwood, a Grammy Award-winning country music star and the wife of Nashville Predators centre Mike Fisher, was called out by Chris Jericho during a segment of Mackling & Megarry on 680 CJOB on Friday.

The prize? a $10,000 wager on the result of the second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series between the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators.

“Is good for hockey, it’s good for the Predators, it’s good for the Jets, it’s good for charity,” Jericho said. “I think it’s going to be a rude awakening for the Nashville Predators.”

The winner would donate their money to their respective favorite charities. It was a great challenge except for one technicality.

Underwood never responded to that request and has not said anything about it till date.

Jericho ended up having the last laugh as his team, the Jets ended up beating the Predators 4-3 in the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Carrie Underwood is a big reality show success story

American singer Carrie Underwood is well known for songs like "Before He Cheats," "If I Didn't Love You," and several other songs.

Since she was a little girl, Carrie has been passionate about music. Along with her two sisters, the 39-year-old was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on March 10, 1983. Despite not coming from an affluent home, Underwood was able to reach the levels she is singing at now because of one tool: her voice.

With American Idol, she launched her singing career and shot to fame. The rest is history. As a result of her time on American Idol, Underwood became one of the most well-known musicians in the world.

Carrie Underwood has been in a number of TV and film productions in addition to music. However, they fell short of the kind of prominence she attained via her singing. In addition to several other honours, Carrie Underwood has received eight Grammy honours.

