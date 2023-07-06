When Celine Dion paid her respects to Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur

Celine Dion is a pop music legend. The Grammy winner is also an icon in her native Canada. She is also no stranger to her nation's foremost sport, hockey. Earlier last year, she paid tribute to Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur.

Lafleur, the legendary hockey player for the Canadiens who passed away at the age of 70, received a moving tribute from Celine Dion.

The singer released a rare old photo of her oldest son Rene-Charles Angelil, now 21 years old, and the five-time Stanley Cup champion. Dion described Lafleur as "an idol for so many" and expressed her "most sincere condolences" to his family and close friends.

Her comment included:

“I feel honoured that my dear son RC had the privilege to meet Mr. Lafleur. We will always cherish this moment, which had a huge impact on our entire family.”

She shared the same message in French, too.

NHL.com reports that over his 14 seasons as a Canadiens player, Lafleur amassed 1,246 points—including 518 goals and 728 assists—to become the team's all-time top scorer.

Lafleur was selected first overall in the 1971 NHL draft by Montreal, where he won five Stanley Cups.

In addition, he received three Art Ross Awards for being the NHL's top scorer, two Hart Awards for being the league's most valuable player, and one Conn Smythe Award for being the MVP of the 1977 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988, Lafleur, well known by the monikers "The Flower" and "Le Démon Blond," later returned to play three more seasons with the New York Rangers and Quebec Nordiques.

Celine Dion is the "Queen of Power Ballads"

The "Queen of Power Ballads," Canadian singer Celine Dion, has mesmerized audiences with her commanding voice and technical mastery.

She gained notoriety in the 1980s with albums in the French language, and in 1988, she won the Eurovision Song Contest. Her pop career in the United States was launched by Dion's 1990 English debut album, Unison.

Celine Dion became famous all around the world thanks to The Colour of My Love (1993). With No. 1 singles like My Heart Will Go On, Dion rose to become one of the all-time best-selling music artists, moving over 200 million albums worldwide. Her song in the movie Titanic is still played all around the world. Her widespread popularity has cemented her position as a musical legend.

