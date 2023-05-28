The return of astronaut Chris Hadfield from space in May 2013 was met with anticipation and excitement, not only for him but also for his loved ones eagerly awaiting his arrival. After spending five months aboard the International Space Station, Hadfield's curiosity extended beyond the usual inquiries about family and friends.

He was eager to know the outcome of a pivotal game for his favorite hockey team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, against their archrivals, the Boston Bruins.

As Hadfield touched down on Earth and was embraced by Russian search-and-rescue technicians, his first thoughts turned to his wife and the fate of the Leafs. It was during the debriefing that he had the chance to connect with his wife, Helene, via satellite phone.

The relief of their safe reunion was overshadowed by the news Helene had to deliver: the Leafs had squandered a three-goal lead in the final period, ultimately losing in overtime. It was a gut-wrenching blow for Hadfield, adding another chapter to the Maple Leafs' history of heartbreak.

Even during his time in space, Hadfield had found a way to display his unwavering support for his beloved team. Wearing a Leafs T-shirt beneath his space suit, he sought to show his allegiance from the far reaches of the cosmos.

The irony of the situation was not lost on him as he humorously reflected on the parallel fate that had befallen both him and his team, as if they had collectively "gone down in flames" on the same day.

More on Chris Hadfield and his love for the Maple Leafs

Despite the bitter disappointment, Chris Hadfield's pride in the Leafs' performance throughout the season remained intact. He spoke highly of their skill, their determination, and their ability to provide captivating hockey.

Acknowledging the entertainment and inspiration they had provided, he expressed optimism for their future and eagerly awaited the upcoming season.

Hadfield's connection to the Maple Leafs goes beyond mere fandom. As the first Canadian to command the International Space Station, he carried the aspirations and dreams of a nation with him into space. The juxtaposition of his awe-inspiring journey through the cosmos and the team's devastating defeat was definitely an emotional rollercoaster that sports often entail.

In the end, the story of Chris Hadfield's return from space only to be met with news of the Maple Leafs' heart-wrenching loss to the Boston Bruins was completely unexpected. Hadfield's unwavering support, even in the face of disappointment, shows his devotion to the Leafs.

Poll : 0 votes