When Christian-raised ex-NHL star Nate Thompson opened up on his decision to convert to Judaism

In September 2018, a heartwarming tale of love and faith unfolded during a Passover celebration involving NHL forward Nate Thompson and his then-girlfriend, Sydney, along with her family.

As the Christian-raised Thompson found himself captivated by the Jewish traditions and the warm embrace of the Jewish community, he shocked his partner by revealing his desire to convert to Judaism.

Thompson's declaration sparked confusion among Sydney and her parents, each believing the other had influenced Nate's decision. Sydney's mother, Michele, admitted:

"I thought she pushed him into it."

While Sydney herself assumed her parents had spoken to Nate Thompson about it, but in truth, Nate had independently come to this profound realization, genuinely drawn to the Jewish faith and its rich heritage.

With their relationship blossoming, Nate became certain that he wanted Judaism to play a central role in their future together, especially when it came to raising their future children. This deep commitment prompted him to take the monumental step of converting to Judaism.

With the support of both their families, Nate began his journey toward conversion, seeking guidance from Rabbi Steven Reuben. Nate Thompson was playing for the Ottawa Senators at the time and was committed to staying connected to the process, knowing that he wanted Rabbi Reuben to officiate their eventual wedding.

As fate would have it, Sydney encountered a rabbi at a Starbucks in Ottawa shortly before Nate's trade to the Los Angeles Kings. This unexpected encounter reaffirmed their decision to settle in Los Angeles, allowing Nate to continue his conversion work closer to home.

The conversion process reached its culmination in July, where Nate Thompson met with a group of rabbis to explain his heartfelt desire to embrace Judaism. Following this, he underwent a spiritual cleansing ritual in the mikvah, after which he was joyously accepted into the Jewish faith at a special Shabbat service, surrounded by friends and family on Will Rogers State Beach.

The emotional intensity of the occasion was palpable, with Sydney describing Nate's mix of nerves and excitement. Both families were deeply moved by the sincerity of his commitment and his vulnerability throughout the process.

Nate Thompson's journey to embracing Judaism and sharing his joy in a traditional Jewish wedding

A week after the conversion, the couple exchanged vows in a traditional Jewish ceremony, surrounded by Nate's hockey friends, many of whom had never experienced a Jewish wedding before. The celebration was filled with touching moments, including the Hora, where the ecstatic guests lifted the bride and groom on chairs during the dance.

One significant aspect of Nate's journey was his decision to share his newfound faith publicly. Taking to Instagram, he posted photos and videos of the Shabbat service and the wedding, including several traditional Jewish elements. By doing so, Nate hoped to spread joy and positivity, becoming a spokesperson for Judaism in the world of hockey, where representation of Jewish players has been limited.

Throughout his conversion, Nate Thompson followed the principles of Reform Judaism, the most liberal denomination, with the full support of his Christian-raised parents. His mother and father were present on his special day, standing beside him and beaming with pride.

